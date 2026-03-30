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NewsWorldFresh video shows 2025 mid-air collision between passenger plane and US Army helicopter, killing 67 | WATCH
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Fresh video shows 2025 mid-air collision between passenger plane and US Army helicopter, killing 67 | WATCH

Footage shows the moments around the crash at Reagan Washington National Airport, where an American Airlines regional jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while the plane was landing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Fresh video shows 2025 mid-air collision between passenger plane and US Army helicopter, killing 67 | WATCH(Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@AZ_Intel_)

New footage has emerged showing one of last year’s deadliest aviation accidents in the US, capturing a mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a helicopter during landing at Reagan Washington National Airport.

CBS News’ program 60 Minutes aired footage showing the moments around the crash at Reagan Washington National Airport, where an American Airlines regional jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while the plane was landing.

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The crash claimed 67 lives in total, including 64 passengers and crew on the American Airlines flight and three personnel on the helicopter.

Collision during landing approach

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the accident occurred on the night of January 29, 2025, around 9 pm Eastern Time. The aircraft, en route from Wichita, Kansas, collided mid-air with the helicopter while approaching the runway.

Authorities later confirmed that the helicopter was conducting a training flight during the collision. Search teams quickly launched an operation into Potomac River, where the debris fell. 

According to reports, the initial rescue attempts had tragic outcomes, with only bodies recovered and no survivors.

Footage captured by local residents showed rescue teams working throughout the night over the river, underscoring the magnitude and urgency of the operation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is heading the inquiry, with assistance from the FAA.

Officials are expected to review flight paths, communication logs, and other technical data to determine how the two aircraft collided within controlled airspace.

Following the incident, American Airlines established support channels for the victims’ families, including a toll-free helpline for passenger inquiries and online assistance for callers from abroad.

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