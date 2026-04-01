Frightened by Iranian drones, Gulf states seek help from country 4,000 km away

US-Israel-Iran War: The Shahed 136 drones roar over the Gulf, rattling regional defenses. Costing between $20,000 and $30,000 each, these drones can be produced in large numbers in short time. They have emerged as Iran’s most efficient and low-cost tool against US bases and allied installations. Countering them, however, has forced the Middle East countries to spend billions of dollars on expensive missiles and fighter jets.

Faced with this high cost of defense, these nations have sought help from Ukraine, nearly 4,500 kilometres away, leveraging Kyiv’s experience in dealing with Iranian drones during its ongoing war with Russia.

Ukraine steps in with proven expertise

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ukraine has developed its own cost-effective solutions to intercept Shahed-style drones. In recent years, Kyiv has produced Stinger and Bullet interceptors capable of tracking and destroying incoming unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with success rates between 70% and 90%.

These systems use off-the-shelf parts and are controlled via FPV goggles that allow operators to avoid interference and technical glitches.

Defence analysts said attack has become cheap, while defense is extremely expensive. Ukraine has faced the same challenge and built smart solutions.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a grand welcome in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. Under a new agreement, Kyiv will provide Stinger interceptors to the Arab nations. In exchange, it will receive advanced air defense missile systems to support its fight against Russia.

How Ukraine’s interceptors work

Stinger interceptors are fast and precise, capable of speeds between 315-340 km/h and operating up to 10,000 feet. They use thermal cameras to identify targets and can return to base if a target is not found.

Bullet interceptors feature a jet engine with four rotors, can be 3D-printed and employ AI to track and engage drones autonomously.

The major advantage over Shahed drones is reusability. Unlike Iran’s single-use kamikaze drones, Ukraine’s interceptors can return and be redeployed, considerably reducing the cost of defense.

Why Gulf states turned to Ukraine

Iran’s drones have forced the kingdoms to rely on expensive missile systems and fighter jets to defend their bases and energy facilities. The operational cost of keeping F-16s airborne is nearly $25,000 per hour, and missile intercepts add to the financial burden. Ukraine’s experience with Iranian drones offers a practical and cost-effective solution.

More than 200 Ukrainian anti-drone experts have been deployed to Jordan and Kuwait to assist local forces. Their expertise is proving crucial in countering Shahed drones and protecting strategic installations.

Ukraine’s role as an anti-drone technology provider is changing its international defense profile. By turning past battlefield experience into a valuable service for the Gulf, Kyiv has established itself as a go-to source for affordable and effective drone defense solutions.