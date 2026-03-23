From 48-hour threat to 5-day pause: Trump’s Iran policy takes dramatic turn | Explained

A dramatic shift in stance by Donald Trump has added fresh uncertainty to the escalating Middle East crisis, with Washington stepping back from imminent military action against Iran even as tensions continue.

After warning of strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened within 48 hours, Trump has now paused the proposed attacks. In a social media statement, he claimed that “positive and constructive” talks had taken place between the United States and Iran over the past two days, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the region. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran:

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According to Trump, he has instructed the US Department of War to postpone military strikes on Iran’s energy facilities for five days, contingent on the success of these negotiations.

However, Iran has categorically rejected these claims.

Iranian media reports state that no talks are taking place with the US, and that there has been no contact with Trump or his envoys. Tehran has instead asserted that Washington backed down due to fear of a strong Iranian retaliation.

This contradiction has created confusion globally, with conflicting narratives emerging from both sides. While Trump continues to insist that communication channels are open and progressing, Iran maintains that no such dialogue exists.

Despite talk of de-escalation, hostilities have continued in the Middle East over the past two days, raising doubts about any immediate prospects for peace.

Trump’s decision to delay, rather than cancel, military action indicates that the threat of a strike may remain. His statement also makes it clear that failure of talks could lead to renewed attacks.

Further escalating tensions, Iran has hinted at the possibility of disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could severely impact global energy supplies.

The standoff is also being shaped by deep mistrust. Iranian authorities have pointed to past instances where US policy shifted abruptly, making them wary of current claims of diplomacy.

Even as Trump asserts that talks are ongoing and could lead to significant outcomes, including control over Iran’s enriched uranium, Tehran has shown no indication of engaging publicly in such negotiations.

The evolving situation suggests a complex strategic play, where both sides are using messaging, military signaling, and uncertainty as tools.