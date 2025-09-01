From Afghanistan to Delhi, Earthquake Tremors Shake Millions | Check Details

New Delhi: The earth trembled sharply late on Sunday night, sending waves of fear through regions spanning Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and parts of northern India. The epicenter lay just about 23 kilometres from Kabul. The tremors jolted people awake across a vast area.

Reports from Reuters indicated the earthquake registered a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale.

In India, residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby regions felt the strong shakes. The jolt prompted many to rush out of their homes, seeking safety in the cool night air. Relief came swiftly as no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier that same evening, smaller tremors touched Nagaland around 10:49 PM. According to the National Centre for Seismology, these were measured at a mild 2.9 magnitude. The earthquake’s centre lay about 10 kilometres beneath the surface. These shocks were subtle enough to go unnoticed by many.

In the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, a minor quake measuring 3.4 struck Singrauli during the day. Its focal depth was only 5 kilometres underground. The impact was gentle and went largely unnoticed by the local population.

But as midnight approached, a different story unfolded with the more intense tremors felt from Kabul spreading into northern India.

Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region experienced unsettling shakes around 12:55 AM. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the quake likely originated in Pakistan, though official verification of the exact location and strength remains pending.

The EMSC clarified these findings came from crowd-sourced data, awaiting scientific confirmation.

Social media became a stream of real-time reactions. People described their experiences of sudden shaking, rattling walls and moments of panic. Despite the scare, the absence of reports about injuries or damages has offered some comfort.

Earthquake in Northern Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Tremors felt in Islamabad and Delhi. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/SBKwTDO4oK — Muhammad Umair Anwar (@ChMUmair) August 31, 2025

Did anyone else feel mild earthquake just now in Delhi? — Archana (@TravelSeeWrite) August 31, 2025

Earthquake in Delhi? — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) August 31, 2025

Felt the tremors just now in Delhi-NCR. Lasted a few seconds but quite noticeable. Did you feel it too?#Delhi #Earthquake — Rohit Raj (@__rohitraj22) August 31, 2025

#JUSTIN A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area. Tremors felt in Punjab and New Delhi too.

Prayers #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/foqxzmaapo — Sameer Kaushal (@itssamonline) August 31, 2025

This incident highlights the seismic sensitivity of the region stretching from Afghanistan through Pakistan into northern India. The sudden shaking reminds many of the thin crust beneath their feet, holding power beyond human control. It also highlights the importance of readiness, especially in densely populated urban centers like Delhi.

For now, the earth’s rumblings have quieted, and people returned indoors with cautious relief. Officials continue monitoring seismic activity closely, ready to respond if further tremors follow. The night’s quake left a deep impression, shaking not just the ground, but hearts and minds across borders.