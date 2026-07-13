/From anti-Israel to Mossad agent: How former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became a regime change tool

In a striking revelation, The New York Times reported on Monday that Israel undertook a protracted, covert operation to recruit Iran’s former hardline president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, intending to install him as a leader to facilitate regime change. Citing US officials and various sources familiar with the failed plot, the report details how a figure once notorious for his virulent anti-Israel rhetoric was courted by Mossad.
The intelligence operation reportedly began around 2022, though it faced a temporary hiatus following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and the subsequent war in Gaza. Despite the regional turmoil, the plan intensified at the height of the conflict, with Mossad Chief David Barnea directly overseeing efforts to leverage Ahmadinejad as an alternative to the existing Iranian leadership. As part of this strategy, Israel utilized European diplomatic channels to facilitate meetings; for instance, the Times reported that Hungary extended an invitation to Ahmadinejad for a 2024 climate conference in Budapest to provide a secure venue for him to meet with Israeli agents. An official at Ludovika University was reportedly instructed by a senior Hungarian official to frame the invitation as a cover for the former president to interface with Mossad.
Ahmadinejad, who served two terms between 2005 and 2013, was historically defined by his Holocaust denial and aggressive threats against the Jewish state. However, in his post-presidential years, his relationship with the Islamic Republic’s establishment soured as he faced repeated disqualifications from elections and began openly criticising the governance of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to the Times, Ahmadinejad eventually concluded that he could not regain power through domestic political channels and came to view foreign intervention as his only viable path back to leadership. His associates suggested he had begun positioning himself as a "reformer" who would eventually join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel if empowered.
The operation reached a critical juncture in February 2025 during the opening days of a 12-day US-Israel military campaign against Iran. Israeli forces reportedly launched a strike against Ahmadinejad’s security detail to extract him from house arrest, whisking him away to a safe house. However, the plan faltered as Ahmadinejad grew disillusioned with Israel’s ultimate designs for his leadership. He was last seen at Ali Khamenei's funeral, and it is believed he is currently in the custody of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) due to his clandestine ties with Israeli intelligence. Ultimately, Israel’s broader regime-change strategy—which also included hopes for a Kurdish uprising—did not succeed, leaving the current Iranian regime firmly in place.
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