Absolute Commander? Asim Munir Now Wields Pakistan’s Full Military And Nuclear Power – Here’s What It Means

27th Amendment to Pakistan’s Constitution: Pakistan entered a historic military phase on Thursday as General Asim Munir assumed the newly created post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). For the first time, a single officer now heads the army, air force and navy simultaneously, consolidating unprecedented control over Pakistan’s defence apparatus.

The creation of the CDF post was enabled through the contentious 27th Amendment to Pakistan’s Constitution. It replaces the decades-old position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which was first established in 1976 by Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after Pakistan’s 1971 defeat.

With the retirement of CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on November 27, the position too officially retired from Pakistan’s military.

Pakistan’s Military Context

A nuclear-armed nation of roughly 240 million people, Pakistan has oscillated between civilian and military rule since 1947. The last overt military ruler was Pervez Musharraf, who came to power in a 1999 coup and governed until 2008.

Since then, civilian governments have officially led the country, but the military has continued to exert enormous influence over political leadership. Analysts describe this as “hybrid rule”, blending civilian authority with entrenched military power.

The 27th Amendment strengthens that influence further. The army chief now outranks the heads of the other two services, gains sole authority over Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal and centralises overall tri-service command under the CDF. The authority previously held by the president and cabinet has effectively shifted to Munir’s office.

Extended Tenure, Lifetime Immunity

The amendment also resets Munir’s clock. Originally set to retire on November 27, he now enjoys a fresh five-year term as CDF extending at least until 2030. A previous amendment had already increased service chiefs’ tenures from three to five years, moving his expected retirement to November 27, 2027.

Legally, Munir’s position has been elevated to a level comparable to the president. The amendment grants him lifetime immunity from prosecution. The protection has been extended to the chiefs of the air force and navy as well.

Observers state that, should he seek reappointment at the end of his term, neither the prime minister nor the president is likely to deny him, given the powers already vested in him.

Control Over Appointments, Nukes

The CDF will also have the authority to recommend the appointment of the Vice Chief of Army Staff, subject to government approval. Previously, this had been an executive prerogative of the civilian administration.

In addition, the head of the National Strategic Command, responsible for Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, will now be appointed from the army on the CDF’s advice. It has further cemented Munir’s influence over strategic assets.

Munir’s Rise To Power

His rise has been rapid and strategic. He became army chief in November 2022 after holding senior positions, including Corps Commander Gujranwala and head of Pakistan’s Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence. He was briefly removed from the intelligence post in 2019 during Imran Khan’s tenure for reasons that remain undisclosed.

After Khan’s ouster, Munir’s fortunes reversed under the Shehbaz Sharif government, which gave him charge of the military.

Following Operation Sindoor, a four-day border clash with India in May 2025, he was promoted to the lifetime rank of field marshal.

Experts Weigh In

“Field Marshal Asim Munir has become the most powerful man in Pakistan,” said retired Lieutenant General Naeem Khalid Lodhi.

He added that politicians “have handed over immense authority to him, jeopardising Pakistan’s long-term interests for short-term gains”.

Shuja Nawaz, a South Asia expert, described the constitutional amendments as a survival strategy for politicians. “Munir’s five-year tenure will outlast theirs, ensuring his support during future elections,” he highlighted.

He compared Munir’s new powers to those of Musharraf, highlighting his authority to change the military and modernise its structure.

Field marshals, according to him, do not retire in the traditional sense. They may leave a post but retain the rank for life, a tradition borrowed from British military practices.

Munir has already scored diplomatic wins, including a private lunch with US President Trump, though observers caution that broader regional challenges, particularly with India, remain a critical factor for Washington’s attention.

With Munir now holding unmatched control over Pakistan’s armed forces and strategic assets, analysts warn that his influence could change the country’s military, political and diplomatic landscape for years to come. Whether this consolidation of power will stabilise Pakistan or entrench its hybrid system of governance remains the key question.