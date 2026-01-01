New Year 2026 Celebrations: As the final seconds of 2025 slipped away across different time zones, cities around the world stepped into 2026 with fireworks, thoughtful moments, cultural rituals and heightened security, turning New Year’s Eve into a shared global moment.

Australia was among the first major countries to welcome the New Year, with Sydney Harbour once again becoming the focal point of worldwide attention. The iconic Harbour Bridge lit up the night sky with its famous fireworks display, drawing thousands of people along the waterfront.

This year’s celebration carried an emotional weight, as the city paused to honour victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting that occurred during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah weeks earlier and claimed 15 lives.

Before the fireworks began, thousands gathered in silence for a minute of remembrance, holding mobile phone torches high as a symbol of unity and hope. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was illuminated in white, while its pylons displayed a menorah, showing solidarity with the affected community.

Authorities ensured strong security arrangements across the city, with a visible police presence aimed at reassuring residents and visitors.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation with a message of strength and compassion. “What Bondi also showed us was the best of the Australian spirit in all its courage and compassion,” he said, as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

An estimated 10,000 people turned up to witness the fireworks, making the night both solemn and celebratory.

New Zealand followed soon after, as Auckland welcomed 2026 with fireworks and cultural performances. Thousands gathered near the Sky Tower, the country’s tallest structure, to watch a vibrant downtown light and fireworks show marking the start of the New Year.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon shared his greetings with citizens through a brief message on X, “Happy New Year, New Zealand!”

In Southeast Asia, Singapore’s skyline glowed with bright lights as massive crowds gathered for countdown events across the city. Fireworks filled the sky as cheers echoed along the waterfront, signalling the island nation’s entry into 2026 with energy and colour.

Visuals also emerged from Japan and South Korea, where traditional customs influenced the celebrations. According to CBS News, temple bells rang across Japan as many people followed age-old practices, including climbing mountains to watch the first sunrise of the year.

In South Korea’s capital Seoul, a ceremonial bell tolling took place at the historic Bosingak Pavilion, drawing large crowds.

Across parts of Europe, celebrations took on calmer tones. Greece and Cyprus replaced loud fireworks with low-noise pyrotechnics, light shows and drone displays in their capital cities. In Italy, Pope Leo XIV delivered his final general audience of the year in St. Peter’s Square, looking back on the events of 2025 while quoting the late Pope Francis.

Preparations continued across the United States as cities readied themselves for New Year celebrations under heavy security. Authorities stepped up safety measures following last year’s New Year’s Day terror attack that killed 14 people, with additional anti-terror arrangements planned for the Times Square ball drop.

In India, major cities buzzed with anticipation as 2026 approached. Traffic advisories, road diversions and security arrangements were rolled out nationwide, while theme-based parties, traditional gatherings and festive countdowns filled the calendar.

In New Delhi, crowds gathered near India Gate to join the celebrations, while visuals from states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh showed large public turnouts.

The New Year first arrived in Kiribati, where residents of Kiritimati Island marked the beginning of 2026 at 10:00 GMT, setting off a chain of celebrations that travelled westward across the globe.

From remembrance and prayer to fireworks and cultural rituals, the world welcomed 2026 in its own ways, bound together by a shared hope for the year ahead.