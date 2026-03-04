From behind the scenes to Iran’s Supreme Leader: Is IRGC backing Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, for top position?

US-Iran tensions: The conflict in West Asia has entered day 5 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several other key figures in the country were also killed in the strikes.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region.

Following Ayatollah Khamenei’s death, a race has reportedly begun to name his successor, with political circles in Iran and internationally closely watching Tehran’s next move. Meanwhile, several reports indicate that Mojtaba Khamanei, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, is being seen as the next leader.

According to ANI, two Iranian sources told Reuters on Wednesday, Mojtaba has survived the assault on the country by U.S. and Israeli air strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several military and other influential figures. He is seen by the establishment as a possible successor to his father, the sources added.

However, the Iranian authorities, via the Consulate General in Mumbai's X (formerly Twitter) handle, have rubbished the reports that emerged from Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor.

The consulate wrote, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied."

Earlier, the Israeli media reported that Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor and will take over as the Supreme Leader. Senior officials had reportedly told Israeli media that the Assembly is expected to formally announce the same in the coming hours.

Notably, there has been no independent confirmation from the official Iranian state media on the development.

“The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader,” according to IANS, Iran International reported, citing informed sources.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei (56) is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei. He has for years been regarded by analysts as a possible successor within Iran’s clerical establishment, as per IANS.

He has also been described as a mid-ranking cleric who served in Iran’s armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war.

What can Mojtaba Khamenei's elevation mean politically?

Historically, the Islamic Republic has positioned itself as an ideological alternative to hereditary monarchy and has even criticised dynastic rule.

This would mean that a transition of authority from father to son in Iran could therefore witness scrutiny and raise questions.

Meanwhile, Mojtaba's elevation to the highest office in the Islamic Republic is also expected to carry political sensitivity.

IRGC's role in Mojtaba Khamenei's elevation

The Supreme Leader of Iran occupies the apex of the nation's power structure and holds ultimate authority over state affairs.

Notably, the position comes with powers of Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces and overseeing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was designated a terrorist organisation by the US in 2019.

During Ali Khamenei’s tenure, the Guard broadened its reach across Iran’s political, military, and economic institutions.

Furthermore, according to IANS, Iran International alleged that the IRGC exerted significant pressure on the clerical body to support Mojtaba’s appointment.

The report further added that Mojtaba maintains close ties with the IRGC. He is even believed to have considerable influence behind the scenes. Over the years, he has been perceived as maintaining strong ties with the Revolutionary Guard.

Moreover, he is said to have effectively managed the Office of the Supreme Leader in practice and has long been viewed by analysts as a central power broker within the nation's governing framework.

(with agencies' inputs)

