From Beijing to London: Which countries can survive Hormuz crisis and which cannot

When the Strait of Hormuz closes, the world does not simply wait. It reaches for its reserves. Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on 28 February, Tehran has effectively blocked the narrow waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas travels from the Gulf to the rest of the world. The result has been swift and painful. Brent crude, which traded at around $65 a barrel before the conflict, topped $100 last week. Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait, have cut output further, tightening supply even more.

On 11 March, the 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles, the largest coordinated draw in the agency's history, dwarfing the 182 million barrels released after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

But how much oil do these countries actually hold, and how long can it last?

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What is a strategic oil reserve?

A strategic oil reserve, or strategic petroleum reserve, is an emergency stockpile of crude oil held by a government, typically stored in purpose-built facilities and drawn upon during wars, economic crises or major supply disruptions.

Governments generally purchase the oil through agreements with private companies to keep the reserves topped up. According to the IEA, its members currently hold more than 1.2 billion barrels of public emergency stocks, with a further 600 million barrels held by private organisations under government mandate.

China: The world's largest reserve, shrouded in secrecy

Beijing is not an IEA member, but holds more oil in reserve than any other country. China launched its strategic reserve programme in 2004 to offset supply risks and cushion its domestic market from price volatility. The reserves are concentrated along the eastern and southern coastline, in provinces such as Shandong, Zhejiang and Hainan.

China does not publish official figures on its crude inventories. However, energy analytics firm Vortexa estimated that by the end of 2025, China's onshore crude inventories had reached a record 1.13 billion barrels.

The war in Iran has created a direct problem for Beijing. China bought more than 80 per cent of Iran's shipped oil in 2025. With that supply now disrupted, Chinese companies are pushing for permission to draw on national reserves. Sinopec president Zhao Dong told a company briefing in March that his firm would not be buying Iranian oil under current conditions, adding that the government was closely monitoring inventories and would advance support policies at the right time.

United States: 415 million barrels and counting

The US holds one of the largest reserves among IEA members, with 415 million barrels maintained by the Department of Energy. Washington has committed to releasing 172 million barrels over the course of this year as its contribution to the coordinated IEA effort. Of that, 45.2 million barrels have already been lent to oil companies.

The US created its strategic reserve in 1975, after an Arab oil embargo sent petrol prices soaring and damaged the domestic economy. The stockpiles are stored near major refining and petrochemical centres, with a release capacity of up to 4.4 million barrels per day. At current levels, the reserve covers roughly 200 days of net crude imports.

Japan: 470 million barrels, 254 days of cover

Japan holds one of the world's most substantial reserves relative to its consumption, around 470 million barrels at the end of 2025, enough to cover 254 days of domestic use. Of that, 146 days' worth is government-owned, 101 days are held by the private sector, and the remainder is jointly stored with oil-producing countries.

Japan built its reserve system in 1978 after the 1973 oil crisis exposed just how vulnerable the country was. It remains one of the world's largest oil importers, meeting roughly 80 per cent of its energy needs from overseas. Reserves are spread across ten coastal bases, with a major facility in Shibushi in southern Kagoshima.

On 16 March, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Japan would unilaterally release 80 million barrels from its stockpiles in response to the supply crisis.

United Kingdom: 90 days, largely in private hands

As of 26 February, the UK held approximately 38 million barrels of crude oil and 30 million barrels of refined products, enough, by official estimates, to last around 90 days. Unlike many countries, Britain's strategic reserves are largely held by private oil companies, regulated but not owned by the government.

The UK established its reserve system in 1974 following the first major oil crisis, partly to meet its obligations as an IEA member. Key storage locations include Milford Haven in South Wales and Humber in northeast England. As part of the IEA's coordinated release, Britain will contribute 13.5 million barrels.

Europe: Germany, France, Spain and Italy

Among the major European economies, reserves vary considerably in scale and structure.

Germany holds 110 million barrels of crude and 67 million barrels of finished petroleum products, stored by the government and available for release within days. France reported around 120 million barrels of crude and finished products at the end of 2024, with the bulk held by SAGESS, a government-mandated body. Spain holds around 150 million barrels in total and approved the release of 11.5 million barrels over 90 days on 16 March, according to Energy Minister Sara Aagesen. Italy, by law, maintained around 76 million barrels in 2024, the equivalent of 90 days of average net imports.

The bigger picture

The 400-million-barrel IEA release is unprecedented, but it is not unlimited. It buys time, for diplomacy, for alternative supply routes, for the war to find an exit. Whether that time is enough depends on how long the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, and how quickly the world's largest economies can find other ways to keep the lights on.