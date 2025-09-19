US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday held a telephonic call. Following the conversation, the former announced that the Chinese leader has approved the TikTok deal and stated that he looked forward to meeting President Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea next month.

The approval of the TikTok deal would allow the social media app to keep operating in the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he "appreciates the TikTok approval" and wrote, "I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal. I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time."

US-China TikTok Deal

The Chinese readout stated that the two leaders had a "pragmatic, positive, and constructive" phone call.

As per IANS, about TikTok, Xi asserted that China has a "clear" position that it "respects the wishes of companies and welcomes them to conduct commercial negotiations based on market rules and reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and balance interests".

The Chinese President also said that China "hopes that the US will provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the US".

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced that it had reached a framework agreement with China on TikTok after two days of discussions in Madrid, Spain.

The talks were led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the American side, and by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and top trade negotiator Li Chenggang on the Chinese side.

However, neither side has released details of the TikTok agreement yet.

US-China Bilateral Ties

ANI reported, citing Xinhua, that US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the wide expanse of US-China ties.

As per Xinhua, while the US emphasised that the ties between Washington and Beijing are the most important bilateral relationship in the world, China urged the US to avoid taking unilateral trade-restrictive measures.

Xinhua further reported that Xi Jinping highlighted how China and the United States were allies who fought side by side during World War II. The Chinese leader stressed that relations between the two nations are of great importance. He noted that the two countries can achieve mutual success, prosperity, and benefits for both nations and the world.

The media report also noted that the US President called China's military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war of resistance, truly spectacular.

(with agencies' inputs)