/From cam girls to drones: Ukraine considers legalising porn to defeat Russia

New Delhi: Ukraine is considering legalising pornography as a way to bring a large underground industry into the tax system and generate money for its war effort against Russia, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A bill before Parliament estimates that the move could bring in up to $25 million in tax revenue.
The proposal has been backed by Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who chairs the finance committee in Parliament. He estimates that the additional revenue could pay for as many as 30,000 drones for Ukraine's military.
The proposal comes from a country where producing, possessing or distributing pornography is illegal and can result in a prison sentence of up to seven years. The adult content industry still operates in the country on a large scale, with creators using platforms such as OnlyFans to earn substantial amounts.
The bill seeks to bring these earnings into the legal economy and create a system in which people earning money from it can pay taxes without exposing themselves to prosecution under pornography laws.
Ukrainian tax authorities have beun seeking taxes from adult content creators. This has created a difficult situation for creators who want to declare their earnings.
"These women either don't pay taxes and face criminal charges for that, or they pay taxes and get charged with violating pornography laws. It's a tragicomic situation," Zhelezniak told the American English daily.
Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukrainian authorities largely looked the other way when dealing with the adult entertainment business. The industry grew through online platforms while enforcement against creators was limited.
The WSJ reported that Ukraine's General Prosecutor's office recently uncovered cases involving officials in three regions who allegedly accepted bribes of up to $20,000.
The size of the online industry has also become clearer through tax investigations. Based on information from the platform's parent company, Fenix International, data cited by the the publicaation show that 7,900 Ukrainians earned more than $131 million through OnlyFans in 2023.
Creators who began declaring their income found themselves facing another problem. Some people who disclosed their earnings later received letters from authorities in Kyiv accusing them of tax evasion and illegally producing adult content.
Creators had to choose between declaring their income and risking legal action or keeping their earnings outside the tax system.
OnlyFans creator Svitlana Dvornikova told the WSJ that the police raided her home one morning while she was preparing her daughter for school. Officers seized $20,000 in cash along with her laptop and hard drives.
"They had a list of webcam models, and knew all their addresses," she told the newspaper.
She said officers offered her the option of paying a bribe to make the case disappear. Dvornikova said she refused.
Another woman said the police searched her apartment in a similar operation. She was later called to court but did not attend because she feared being pressured into paying a bribe.
The uncertainty has also pushed some Ukrainian OnlyFans creators to leave the country or move temporarily to other parts of Europe. Dvornikova was among those who relocated.
Lesia Mykhalenko, a tax lawyer who has represented more than 100 creators, said pursuing such cases is not a good use of government resources during wartime.
"This is a victimless crime. It unnecessarily burdens the legal system at a time when we should be focussing on defending the country," she told the publication.
Dvornikova also took her case to the Ukrainian government after a criminal case was opened against her. She filed a petition that was later published on President Volodymyr Zelensky's website.
Describing herself as a "conscientious taxpayer", she argued that she should not be treated as a criminal after paying nearly $900,000 in taxes.
She claimed the amount was equivalent to "hundreds of Russians killed on the front line”.
The petition attracted more than 25,000 signatures within a week, according to the WSJ. It also reached Zelensky, who said Parliament would consider Zhelezniak's proposal to legalise pornography.
Co-authored by Zhelezniak, the bill passed its first reading in the Ukrainian Parliament in July. It is now awaiting a second reading.
If approved, the proposal would give Ukraine a legal system for an industry that generates substantial income online. The proposed tax revenue would also provide a direct source of funding for Ukraine's military needs, including drones used in the war against Russia, Zhelezniak said.
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