Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /From cam girls to drones: Ukraine considers legalising porn to defeat Russia

From cam girls to drones: Ukraine considers legalising porn to defeat Russia

Ukraine is considering legalising the adult content industry and taxing its earnings. The proposed revenue could help fund military needs, including drones used in the war against Russia.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
From cam girls to drones: Ukraine considers legalising porn to defeat Russia
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From cam girls to drones: Ukraine considers legalising porn to defeat Russia
2
3
4
5