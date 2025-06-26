From Carrot Halwa To Salary Secrets: What Subhanshu Shukla Took To Space And How Much He’ll Earn

New Delhi: A fusion of tradition and science has landed aboard Axiom Mission-4. Indian Air Force Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla brings flavors from home – carrot halwa, moong dal halwa and mango juice. These lovingly packed items answer a simple desire for familiar taste in zero gravity and liftoff stress.

On Wednesday (June 25), the Falcon 9 rocket carried Shukla, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson and European crew members Tibor Kapu and Slawosz Uznanski Wiznovsky toward the International Space Station as part of their space odyssey. Their journey will last 14 days at microgravity research in orbit.

Shukla carries a secret memento for India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma. This private gesture honours Sharma’s mentorship during mission preparation.

“Forty years, salutes. What a journey to return to space after 40 years. My shoulders carry the tricolor. It reminds me that I am not alone – my nation travels with me,” Shukla shared soon after launch.

Falcon 9 will dock with the ISS at around 4:30 p.m. IST on Thursday (June 26). Over the next two weeks, mission experiments will explore biology, physics and human performance.

Funding and Salary Breakdown

Shukla receives no NASA or ISRO mission pay. He earns his regular Group Captain salary from the Indian Air Force – between Rs 2.44 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh per month. For his mission days, he is set to receive a total of Rs 1,18,292.

Overall mission cost for Axiom Mission‑4 stands at Rs 548 crore, covering flight data, astronaut training, launch logistics and onboard research.

Glimpsed in orbit alongside international colleagues, Shukla became the second Indian ever in space. In 1984, Rakesh Sharma carried the flag higher until now.

As India launches familiar tastes and heartfelt messages into orbit, this mission binds heritage and innovation. It brings a reminder – human connections can orbit far beyond this world, while a home-cooked treat can still warm a heart 400 km above earth.