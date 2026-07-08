/From ceasefire to conflict: Why are US and Iran back on brink of war?

The fragile peace between the United States and Iran has unravelled, raising fears of a fresh military confrontation in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump has declared the ceasefire over and warned of further strikes on Iran, while Tehran has responded with attacks on American military installations in the Gulf. The renewed hostilities have also cast a shadow over the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country braces for heightened security and the possibility of further escalation.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire, the security challenges surrounding Khamenei's funeral, the strategic significance of the latest military exchanges, and their wider impact on the Middle East and the global economy.
According to the analysis, the ceasefire appears to have collapsed after the United States accused Iran of targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington responded with strikes on 80 locations across Iran, targeting air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Bushehr, Sirik and Kharg Island, all of which hold strategic importance for Iran's naval and military operations.
Trump later declared that the interim peace agreement with Tehran was effectively over, saying he no longer wished to negotiate with Iran. He also announced the reimposition of sanctions on Iranian oil exports, reversing the temporary relief granted under the earlier memorandum of understanding. The renewed sanctions are expected to severely affect Iran's economy, which relies heavily on oil revenues.
Iran retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks on American military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. The IRGC claimed it had targeted 85 US military sites, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Tehran also accused Washington of violating multiple conditions of the agreement, including military actions, renewed oil sanctions and support for Israeli operations in Lebanon.
The programme also highlighted the heightened security arrangements for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Mashhad. The IRGC has assumed responsibility for the operation, placing its forces on high alert, deploying Basij militia personnel to manage the expected crowd and strengthening air defences along the route from Qom to Mashhad. Iran has also closed the airspace over Mashhad, Qom and Tehran to prevent any security breach during the funeral.
The analysis noted that these extensive preparations have been shaped by past incidents involving funerals of senior Iranian figures. The 2020 funeral of General Qasem Soleimani was marred by a deadly stampede, while later bomb attacks near his grave and security concerns during the funerals of Hezbollah leaders underscored the risks surrounding such high-profile events.
The renewed conflict has also reignited concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes. The United States has accused Iran of threatening commercial shipping, while Tehran insists that vessels must follow routes approved by Iranian authorities. The latest tensions have already disrupted maritime traffic, with several oil and gas tankers reportedly turning back before reaching the Strait.
Global markets have reacted sharply to the escalation. Brent crude prices climbed by more than seven per cent to around 79 dollars per barrel, while stock markets across Asia, Europe and the United States came under pressure. In India, the Sensex fell sharply during trading before recovering some losses by the close, reflecting investor concerns over the possibility of prolonged instability in the Gulf.
The analysis concluded that with military action intensifying, sanctions returning and diplomatic trust between Washington and Tehran all but exhausted, the prospects for a lasting peace have become increasingly uncertain. Any further escalation, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, could have far-reaching consequences for regional security, global energy supplies and financial markets.
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