/From ceasefire to conflict: Why are US and Iran back on brink of war?

The fragile peace between the United States and Iran has unravelled, raising fears of a fresh military confrontation in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump has declared the ceasefire over and warned of further strikes on Iran, while Tehran has responded with attacks on American military installations in the Gulf. The renewed hostilities have also cast a shadow over the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country braces for heightened security and the possibility of further escalation.