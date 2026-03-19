From cheap oil to Chabahar, losses mount: India‑US‑Israel alliance faces fiery test during ongoing Iran war

Tehran: The ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran is creating energy challenges for India. Several oil and gas tankers from Gulf countries are stuck in the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. India is in talks with Iran to secure safe passage, but no official route has been confirmed.

Experts say New Delhi’s ties with Washington and Tel Aviv are making negotiations with Tehran more complex.

Are India and Iran reaching a deal?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Two Indian vessels carried liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Gujarat. However, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that this does not signify any formal agreement with Iran.

At least, 25 other oil and gas-laden ships are stranded, waiting for the strait to reopen so that the fuel can reach India as soon as possible.

Rising energy pressures in India

India ranks as the world’s third-largest oil importer and the second-largest consumer of LPG. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered energy concerns across the country. News of local LPG shortages is spreading, and consumers are buying fuel out of fear of rising prices or scarcity. This “panic-buying” is amplifying the energy stress. The government, however, says that the situation is under control and that there is no actual shortage of oil or gas within the country.

India tilting towards US, Israel?

Citing experts, a CNBC report said that India is increasingly leaning toward the United States as tensions with Iran rise. This change may limit India’s ability to secure independent energy routes.

Historically, India has maintained a policy of neutrality and engagement with multiple sides over the past eight decades.

At present, India’s relations with the United States and Israel is more evident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel is seen as a sign of this realignment, which could weaken New Delhi’s negotiating position with Tehran.

Diplomatic tightrope, BRICS challenges

India is presiding over BRICS this year. Most member countries have condemned the US-Israel strikes on Iran, but India has been silent on the issue.

Reports suggest that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi requested India to raise objections against the attacks in the BRICS forum during talks with S. Jaishankar. New Delhi now faces a delicate situation. India did not publicly condemn the February 28 strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy on March 5 to sign a condolence book.

Chabahar Port, Cheap oil dreams in jeopardy

India’s deepening tensions with Iran could threaten the Chabahar Port project. Earlier, US sanctions had already reduced funding for the project.

India stopped buying Iranian crude oil in 2019 after the United States withdrew sanctions waivers, which pushed New Delhi to find other sources of oil instead.

The ongoing military action adds further risk and puts India’s energy plans and strategic projects with Iran under more stressed.

India is now walking a diplomatic tightrope, balancing strategic ties with the United States and Israel while trying to safeguard its energy security and long-term investments in Iran.

The situation highlights how regional confrontations in the Middle East are creating immediate challenges for New Delhi, affecting fuel supplies, international trade and strategic infrastructure projects like Chabahar.