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  • /From closest allies to public clashes: How Trump-Netanyahu's bromance soured over Lebanon and Iran | TIMELINE

From closest allies to public clashes: How Trump-Netanyahu's bromance soured over Lebanon and Iran | TIMELINE

In recent weeks, that relationship has come under unprecedented strain, with Trump publicly criticising the Israeli Prime Minister over military operations in Lebanon and accusing him of jeopardising a landmark US-Iran agreement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
From closest allies to public clashes: How Trump-Netanyahu's bromance soured over Lebanon and Iran | TIMELINE
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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