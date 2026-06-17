/From closest allies to public clashes: How Trump-Netanyahu's bromance soured over Lebanon and Iran | TIMELINE

The two go back to the 1980s, when Netanyahu served as Israel's ambassador to the UN in New York, and Trump was building his name as one of Manhattan's most prominent property developers. That early acquaintance grew into something far weightier once both reached high office. Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US embassy there, among a string of moves Netanyahu's government had long pushed for. Even after Trump's return to the White House, the two stayed in close, frequent contact, especially once Israel's conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon escalated.