/From closest allies to public clashes: How Trump-Netanyahu's bromance soured over Lebanon and Iran | TIMELINE

For years, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were seen as one of the closest political partnerships in international politics. Trump delivered some of Israel's biggest diplomatic victories during his first term, while Netanyahu repeatedly hailed him as one of the country's strongest allies. But in recent weeks, that relationship has come under unprecedented strain, with Trump publicly criticising the Israeli Prime Minister over military operations in Lebanon and accusing him of jeopardising a landmark US-Iran agreement.
The latest flashpoint came at the G7 summit in France, where Trump expressed frustration with Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon.
"Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did," Trump said. He added that Netanyahu "has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon".
The two go back to the 1980s, when Netanyahu served as Israel's ambassador to the UN in New York, and Trump was building his name as one of Manhattan's most prominent property developers. That early acquaintance grew into something far weightier once both reached high office. Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US embassy there, among a string of moves Netanyahu's government had long pushed for. Even after Trump's return to the White House, the two stayed in close, frequent contact, especially once Israel's conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon escalated.
The cracks started showing in early June. On the 1st, Israel was reportedly poised to strike Beirut when Iran warned that continued attacks on Lebanon could collapse the negotiations Washington had spent months building with Tehran. Trump intervened directly, with one US official saying he told Netanyahu that following through would isolate Israel further on the world stage. The strike was shelved. Trump later confirmed the call had got heated, telling reporters he'd asked Netanyahu, "Are you fing crazy? What are you fing doing?"
The relationship began showing signs of strain as Israel expanded military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon while the Trump administration was attempting to finalise a diplomatic agreement with Iran.
On June 1, Trump reportedly intervened to stop a planned Israeli strike on Beirut after Iran warned it could walk away from negotiations if attacks in Lebanon continued. Following a tense phone call between the two leaders, Israel shelved plans for the strike. According to Axios, Trump was furious during the conversation and warned Netanyahu that escalating the conflict could further isolate Israel internationally and derail ongoing talks with Tehran.
The disagreement resurfaced days later when Israel carried out another strike in Beirut just as Washington was preparing to conclude negotiations with Iran.
Speaking to Axios, Trump questioned the timing of the operation and criticised Netanyahu's judgement.
"It is so bad, I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal," Trump said. He later added that Netanyahu had shown poor judgement by authorising the strike.
Trump's frustration has largely centred on his belief that continued military action in Lebanon risks undermining a diplomatic breakthrough that he sees as one of the defining achievements of his second term.
Netanyahu has shown little sign of altering his approach despite Trump's criticism. The Israeli Prime Minister has maintained that operations against Hezbollah will continue as long as Israel's security necessitates them. Israeli officials state the strikes are designed to avert attacks from the Iran-backed group and maintain pressure on militant networks operating near Israel's northern border.
Netanyahu has also sought to minimize reports of a significant disagreement with Trump, arguing that differences between the two leaders are tactical, not personal, and emphasizing that they are still close allies.
The current tensions underscore the complex nature of the Trump-Netanyahu relationship. While both leaders continue to share broad strategic goals on Iran and regional security, they increasingly differ on how those goals should be achieved.
Trump wants to protect a fragile agreement with Iran and prevent a wider regional conflict. Netanyahu, facing domestic political pressures and ongoing security concerns, appears determined to maintain military pressure on Hezbollah.
For now, the alliance remains intact. But Trump's unusually sharp public criticism, combined with repeated disagreements over Lebanon, suggests that one of the world's most closely watched political partnerships is entering a more turbulent phase.
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