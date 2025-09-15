Advertisement
MUGHALS IN INDIA

From Delhi To Kabul, The Mughals Ruled It All, But Never Nepal: Here’s Why

Nepal’s mountains, Gorkha warriors, trade links and culture kept it beyond Mughal rule.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 01:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Delhi To Kabul, The Mughals Ruled It All, But Never Nepal: Here’s WhyDemonstrators holding placards stand behind the barricade during a protest against corruption and the government's decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Nepal was never conquered by the Mughals and the Britishers. Its rugged terrain, limited economic value, fierce Gorkha warriors, strong cultural identity and strategic trade links kept it independent for centuries. The Nepalese recently toppled the government following large-scale protests and subsequent violence. Rising unemployment, alleged corruption and bans on social media had pushed Gen Z to take to the streets. An interim government now runs the country. Why did the Mughals, who ruled India for over 300 years, never bring Nepal under their control?

From the 16th to the 18th century, the Mughal Empire dominated the Indian subcontinent. From Babur to Aurangzeb, their influence spread across Bengal, Punjab, the Deccan and the Afghan border. But Nepal remained beyond their reach.

Nepal’s geography presented the first and greatest challenge. High mountains, narrow passes, deep valleys and dense forests provided natural protection. The Mughal army relied on heavy artillery and large cavalry, both of which struggled in mountainous terrain. The hills of Nepal weakened their military advantage.

Limited Economic Appeal

The Mughals focussed on fertile plains. The Ganga-Yamuna Doab, Bengal and Gujarat offered wealth and trade opportunities. Nepal, by contrast, had limited agricultural output and a challenging landscape. It was not an attractive target for expansion.

The country itself was divided into small kingdoms, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur. While these states sometimes fought each other, they could unite against external threats. This unity became a protective shield against Mughal ambitions.

Nepal As A Trade Bridge

Nepal acted as a bridge between India and Tibet. Trade in salt, wool, spices and metals passed through its territory. For the Mughals, maintaining trade relations was more profitable than military conquest.

Cultural Resistance

Nepal was a stronghold of Hindu and Buddhist traditions. Its people were vigilant about preserving their cultural identity. The Mughal rule was seen as a threat to these traditions. Cultural consciousness helped Nepal resist outside domination.

Military Challenges

Gorkha warriors mastered guerrilla warfare in the mountains. The Mughal army, built for plains, risked severe losses in hill campaigns. This made invasion unwise.

The Mughals also faced other pressing challenges: Afghan and Iranian threats in the northwest, Maratha resistance in the south and difficulties in Assam and Bengal in the east. Small and geographically tough, Nepal was not worth the strategic risk.

Historical Evidence

Records like Ain-i-Akbari mention Nepal only in the context of trade and cultural relations. Scholar J.N. Sarkar highlighted that Nepal was never directly ruled by the Mughals. Nepali historians affirm that the country consistently maintained its sovereignty.

