From diplomacy to conflict: Did Washington turn down Iran’s nuclear compromise?

The United States may have intentionally or unintentionally moved towards war with Iran despite Tehran claiming it had agreed to Washington’s key demand to guarantee that it would not develop nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had proposed a "zero nuclear weapons" framework during talks mediated by Oman, but alleged that the Trump administration dismissed the offer because US officials were unable to fully understand its technical aspects.

“Factual knowledge matters. Iran’s proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn’t grasp the technical details,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While Iran said it had proposed a “zero-nuclear-weapons” arrangement, US negotiators had earlier called for the complete shutdown of three major nuclear facilities and the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, conditions Tehran was reportedly unwilling to accept.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump stated that the primary objective behind initiating military action against Iran was to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and destabilising the Middle East.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump also argued that rising global oil prices could financially benefit the United States, noting that the country is the world’s largest oil producer.

“The United States is the largest oil producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. But of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the world. I won’t ever let that happen,” Trump wrote.

Responding to the remarks, Araghchi criticised the US position, arguing that higher oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans.

“Americans won’t ‘make money’ from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households,” he said on X.

West Asia conflict

The current conflict in West Asia began after Israel and the United States reportedly carried out a joint strike on Iran on February 28, which Iranian sources claim killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and air strikes targeting U.S. military bases in Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Tehran also hit air defence systems and military facilities in neighbouring countries it accused of assisting the U.S. operation. Iranian authorities later said they would halt attacks on these states if they ensured their territories were not used for further strikes against Iran.

Now in its 14th day, the Iran-US-Israel war has caused extensive damage across the region. Iranian state media and the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs report more than 2,000 casualties so far, with Iran accounting for the majority, including over 1,300 civilian deaths. At the same time, the disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has left millions of barrels of oil unable to reach global markets, driving benchmark crude prices towards the $100 mark and raising concerns about a renewed surge in worldwide inflation.

Iran has also said that 9,734 non-military structures, including 16,291 residential units, have been damaged. Additionally, 77 medical centres and 16 Red Crescent facilities were reportedly struck, underlining the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict.