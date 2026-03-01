From 'Epic Fury', 'Lion's Roar' to 'Fateh Khyber': Understanding the symbolism behind military operations in the Middle East

From Roar of the Lion to Epic Fury and Fateh Khyber, the recent strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian territory and Iran’s subsequent retaliation have drawn attention not only for their military significance but also for the strategic messaging embedded in the names of the operations.

The attacks followed US President Donald Trump’s expression of frustration over Iran’s position in negotiations concerning its nuclear and missile programs. Trump said that Washington’s objective was to eliminate “imminent threats” posed by Iran, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the campaign as necessary to remove an “existential threat.”

On Saturday, Israel and United States conducted a major coordinated military operation against Iran, targeting key military facilities, residence and offices of top Iranian leaders. In retaliation Iran has also launched missile strike on Israel and several US bases in the Gulf.

Israel: 'Operation Roar Of the Lion'

The Israeli government has officially named its military offensive “Operation Roar of the Lion.” The title, selected by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being used to describe the pre-emptive air and missile strikes against Iran that began on February 28, replacing an earlier internal codename used by the Israel Defense Forces.

According to The Times of Israel, the lion holds strong symbolic significance in Israeli military tradition, representing strength, vigilance and historical resilience. The name also mirrors previous Israeli operations, such as “Rising Lion,” conducted during earlier confrontations with Iran in 2025.

Netanyahu has described the campaign as essential to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and countering what he called an existential threat to Israel.

United States: 'Operation Epic Fury'

The United States has named its part of the campaign, comprising air and missile strikes along with Israel, as "Operation Epic Fury". The operation was officially designated by the US military and announced by President Donald Trump, who called the mission as a major combat operation intended at dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Trump described the broader offensive as a response to what he and US officials calls as an "imminent threats" from Iran’s nuclear programme and its destabilising actions across the region.

Iran: 'Fateh Khyber' ('True Promise 4')

Iran has responded to US and Israeli strikes by launching its first wave of ballistic missiles toward Israel, naming the operation “Fateh Khyber.” The name references the Battle of Khyber, symbolizing triumph, with “Fateh” meaning victory.

Previously, last year, Iran had named a similar missile retaliation “Operation True Promise III.” This year’s designation, “True Promise 4,” continues a sequence of Iranian-named military operations used for long-range missile and drone strikes targeting Israel or signaling retaliatory threats.

Thus, Iran’s initial ballistic missile launch toward Israel this year is part of “True Promise 4,” reflecting the ongoing pattern of tit-for-tat military operations.

Collectively, these operation names drawing on both military and historical imagery highlight how all parties are seeking to frame the narrative of this rapidly intensifying conflict, as fighting continues on multiple fronts and further strikes and retaliations are anticipated in the hours and days ahead.