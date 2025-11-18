From Ethiopia To Somalia: In The Horn’s Uncertainty, China Finds Opportunity With Pakistan As Puppet

Every country claims to want stability in the Horn of Africa. It sounds good in speeches and communiques, and no capital openly admits to benefiting from turmoil. Yet the pattern playing out along the Red Sea corridor suggests something more complicated, especially where China’s interests are concerned. Instability, when managed carefully, can become a form of currency — and Beijing has learned how to spend it.

Take Djibouti. When China arrived with big promises of loans and infrastructure, the country was already juggling debts and diplomatic pressure. A fragile environment gave Beijing leverage. It offered “rescue capital” at a moment when Djibouti had few alternatives. That opening eventually evolved into China’s first overseas military base. Not because Djibouti was the ideal host, but because it was vulnerable enough for the offer to look irresistible.

A similar rhythm appears elsewhere. Ethiopia and Somalia continue to disagree over maritime access, border issues, and political recognition. Each flare-up — whether over Somaliland agreements or stalled talks — creates uncertainty. And uncertainty is fertile ground for any outside power that knows how to present itself as the reliable partner who steps in when others argue.

China plays that role without announcing it. It funds both sides in different ways. It invests in Ethiopia’s industrial zones and telecom networks. It builds ports and urban projects in Somalia. It offers diplomatic language that flatters both governments. When tempers rise, Beijing stays above the fray, positioning itself as the “steady hand” rather than a party to the dispute.

This is not accidental. A fragmented Horn gives China more space to manoeuvre. A region that cannot agree on unified maritime rules becomes easier to influence bilaterally. A region struggling with debt remains receptive to new loans, new projects, and new “solutions.” Beijing does not have to create the crisis; it only has to arrive early in the recovery process and stay long enough for gratitude to turn into dependence.

Pakistan fits neatly into this calculus. Islamabad’s new defence pact with Somalia adds a fresh layer to China’s extended reach. Pakistan may present the agreement as South–South cooperation, but its own military modernisation is tightly tied to Chinese financing and equipment. When Pakistan trains Somali officers or helps build naval capacity, the shadow behind that assistance is unmistakable.

Once again, China avoids the political cost of direct involvement. It lets Pakistan handle the uniformed presence. It lets Somalia frame the agreement as “capacity building.” And it positions itself as the quiet beneficiary: a major power gaining indirect influence in one of the world’s most strategic corridors without putting a single PLA boot on Somali soil.

In moments of crisis — border disputes, piracy spikes, disagreements within IGAD — Beijing offers talking points about dialogue and development, but always on terms that reinforce its preferred partnerships. By contrast, regional initiatives that encourage African-led security frameworks struggle for momentum when bilateral deals promise faster, simpler results. Those bilateral deals, however, tend to come with their own price tags, ones that become apparent only when a government needs to renegotiate or resist.

For India and other Indian Ocean states, the lesson is clear. China’s strategy in the Horn is not driven by chaos, but by timing. It doesn’t provoke instability; it waits for it. And once the region is distracted, divided, or financially strained, Beijing inserts itself in a way that appears to be helpful but operates like leverage.

The Horn of Africa doesn’t need more external patrons offering quick fixes. It needs clarity, coordination, and a willingness to strengthen regional mechanisms rather than bypass them. If that doesn’t happen, the crises will keep returning — and China will always be ready to turn those crises into opportunities.