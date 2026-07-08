New Delhi: US President Donald Trump used the opening day of the NATO Summit 2026 in Ankara to give a series of statements that touched on Greenland, Turkey, Iran, NATO allies and the war in Ukraine. His comments came during meetings with world leaders and public appearances along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and set the tone for talks at the two-day gathering.
Trump once again argued that the United States should control Greenland, an issue that has previously created friction with NATO partners.
"Well, that's what hurt my relationship with NATO because Greenland doesn't help Denmark,” Trump said, adding that “Denmark doesn't spend money or really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States, and it's surrounded by China's ships and Russian ships”.
The comments are likely to be unwelcome for several NATO members who had hoped the issue would not return during this year's summit.
The US president also criticised European governments while responding to questions about comments he has made since returning to office.
Asked about his past statements targeting several European countries, he said Europe had changed over the past two decades.
"As you probably noticed, Europe is a very different place than it was 20 years. They better be careful with immigration and energy, if they are not careful with those two things, you are not going to have a Europe anymore," he said.
He also repeated his criticism of several European allies for refusing to support US military operations against Iran.
"Italy turned us down, and Germany turned us down and France turned us down. And in a way, I was testing people," Trump said.
A large part of Trump's visit is about improving ties with Turkey. He announced that the United States would lift sanctions imposed on the country after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defence system in 2019.
"We are going to be taking the sanctions off. It's time. We don't want to sanction friends," Trump said.
During his first term, Turkey was removed from the F-35 fighter jet programme because of the S-400 purchase. Asked whether he was concerned about those Russian-made systems, he replied, "I have no concerns at all about anything."
"I have no concerns about anything having to do with Turkey. I would say the relationship with Turkey right now is better probably than it has ever been," he said.
Turkish President Erdoğan later said Trump had made a "personal promise" on the possible sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. He said he hoped an "auspicious decision" would come during the meeting but did not explain what the promise involved.
When asked whether Turkey could once again buy F-35 fighter jets, Trump said, "It's a decision we are going to make. We have a very good relationship."
He added, "We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal so, yeah, it's something certainly we would consider."
Trump described Erdogan as a close friend as the two leaders met at the Turkish presidential compound. He said they had "good chemistry" and a "special relationship" and confirmed that their talks would cover trade, military cooperation and Iran.
He also praised Turkey for staying out of the recent war with Iran. "They could have gotten into the fight," he said, "maybe they didn't do that because of me”.
Speaking about the military campaign, Trump paused before saying, "The war with Iran or whatever you call it, it's a military operation, it's a denuclearisation, that's really what it is."
He also struck a softer tone towards Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after posting a mocking image of her a day earlier. "I think she is a nice person actually," he said.
The US president said she had made "a mistake" by not directing Italy to support the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. "I didn't put a heavy press on her," he said.
Trump also said he had been disappointed with NATO and said that he felt he had to attend the summit because it was being held in Turkey.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a NATO defence industry forum to urge allies to speed up purchases of air defence systems.
"Those who defend lives need more Patriots. That protection is needed today, not years from now," Zelensky said.
His appeal came as Ukraine continued to face Russian attacks. Ukrainian officials said Monday (July 6) night passed without any Russian ballistic missile strikes, although at least 10 drone attacks were reported by the country's Air Force Command.
Emergency services also updated the death toll from recent attacks, saying at least 26 people were killed in Russian missile strikes early Monday. Ukrainian officials said at least 57 people had died in attacks carried out since Friday (July 3).
As NATO leaders gathered in Ankara, the Kremlin said that it was following developments at the summit.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had heard about "confrontational statements" about Russia during the meeting.
He also said Ukraine's requests for additional offensive and defensive weapons would not stop Russia from continuing what it officially calls its "special military operation" until its objectives are achieved.
Trump arrived in Ankara earlier in the day and was welcomed by Erdogan at the airport before travelling to the presidential compound. He received a ceremonial welcome that included an honour guard, a military band playing the American national anthem and a flypast by fighter jets leaving trails of red, white and blue smoke.
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