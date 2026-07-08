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From Greenland to F-35s: Why Trump's statements at NATO Summit in Turkey caught attention

His comments came during meetings with world leaders and public appearances along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and set the tone for talks at the two-day gathering.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:15 AM IST
From Greenland to F-35s: Why Trump's statements at NATO Summit in Turkey caught attention

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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