From Gujarat To Russian Prison, Then Ukraine Frontline: Indian Student’s Shocking 7-Year Prison Escape

Kyiv/New Delhi: Reports of Indians fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine have often surfaced. One such case gained attention when an Indian reportedly surrendered to Ukrainian forces after a short stint with Russian troops.

The Ukrainian 63rd Mechanized Brigade released a purported video showing a man identifying himself as Majoti Sahil Mohammad Hussain from Gujarat. The Ukrainian army claimed he joined the Russian military to avoid a seven-year jail term in a drug trafficking case in Ukraine but laid down his arms after only three days of combat.

In the video 1.45 minutes video clip shared on Telegram, the man, wearing a red T-shirt, can be seen speaking in Russian, recounting his journey.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is investigating the matter. “We are verifying the authenticity of this report. No official update has been received from Ukrainian authorities so far,” said an MEA spokesperson.

Who Is Sahil Mohammad Hussain?

The 22-year-old hails from Morbi in Gujarat. He had travelled to Russia to pursue higher education and enrolled in a local university. During his stay there, he was allegedly implicated in a drug trafficking case and sentenced to seven years in prison. Unwilling to serve time, he sought an alternative.

Around the same period, the Russian military was recruiting individuals to join the ongoing “special military operation” in exchange for leniency. Hussain signed a contract to serve with the Russian forces, which allowed him to avoid imprisonment.

From Prison To The Battlefield

In the viral video, Hussain explained, “I first came to Russia to study in a university. I was jailed for drug trafficking and sentenced to seven years. I did not want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract to join the special military operation. This was my way out.”

The contract required him to fight along with Russian forces for one year, after which he would be repatriated to India. Hussain added, “When I signed the contract, some said I would get one lakh rubles, some 10 lakh, others 15 lakh. But I received nothing.”

He said he received only 16 days of basic military training before being deployed to the frontlines on October 1. Soon after, he had a dispute with his commander and decided to surrender.

“I reached a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres away, put down my weapon and said I don’t want to fight. I need help. I have not harmed anyone. I came here just three days ago. I don’t want war; I just want to leave,” he said.

Hussain also told Ukrainian forces, “I don’t want to return to Russia. You can detain me here if needed, but if possible, please send me to India.”

Ukrainian officials confirmed that fear and exhaustion prompted Hussain’s surrender.

Indian Mission Active In Kyiv

Sources in New Delhi confirmed that Indian officials in Kyiv are verifying the report. The MEA said, “We are in the process of confirming the truth of this report. No formal communication has so far been received from Ukraine.”

Earlier this year, the Indian government issued warnings to citizens about the risks of joining the Russian military. In January, the MEA reported that 126 Indians were misled and taken to Russia. Of them, 96 returned safely, 12 died and 16 remain missing.

Students Caught In The Crossfire

Several students from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who went to Russia for studies are reportedly being forced to fight. Sandeep Kumar, 29, from Taimurpur village in Rohtak, Haryana, went to Russia on a study visa. His mother told the media that he was illegally enlisted in the Russian army.

“He went to Russia on September 23, 2024, for studies. No training was provided. He was sent straight to the Russia-Ukraine border to fight. His passport and phone were taken. He went to study, not to fight,” she said.

MEA Statement On Indian Citizens In Russian Army

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that around 27 Indian citizens were recently enlisted in the Russian army. “We have learned about more Indian citizens being recruited through their families. We have raised this issue seriously with our mission in Russia. We have asked authorities in Moscow to ensure our citizens are returned as soon as possible. Around 27 Indians are involved, and we are making all efforts to bring them back,” he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022, and continues today. India has maintained neutrality, advocating diplomacy and dialogue over military intervention.