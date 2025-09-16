From Harvard To Bishkek, Why Indian Students Are Flooding Into The World’s Strangest Classrooms

New Delhi: Forget Harvard, Oxford or Toronto. Thousands of Indian students are now packing their bags for Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, Malta and even North Korea. The shift is driven by steep costs at home, shrinking Western visa windows and intense competition for limited seats. From MBBS in Bishkek to cruise line management in Spain and molecular gastronomy in Japan, a new map of global education is taking emerging. It is cheaper, riskier and far less conventional.

Offbeat Courses, New Hubs

The catalogue of courses looks unusual. MBBS in Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh, Mauritius. Engineering in Poland, Malaysia. Supply Chain Management in Malta, Austria and Scandinavia. Renewable energy in the Nordic nations. Design in Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Vietnam and Georgia. Culinary arts in Japan, Bulgaria and Türkiye. Hospitality in Cyprus, Malta, Spain, Malaysia and the UAE. Cultural studies in Austria, Egypt, Hungary and Nepal. Luxury brand management in Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UAE.

Trending Choices Outside Textbooks

Lighting and Light Design – training in architectural, stage and urban lighting.

Music Therapy – music as a clinical tool for emotional, cognitive and physical healing. Hubs: Limerick (Ireland), Netherlands.

Cruise Line Management – hospitality and operations for the global cruise industry. Hubs: Spain, Switzerland.

Molecular Gastronomy – foams, gels and textures for radical food science. Hubs: Spain, Japan, Netherlands.

Game Designing – industry-focused courses in Finland.

Green Supply Chain – eco-friendly logistics in Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands.

Humanitarian Logistics – disaster relief supply chains in Finland, Belgium, Switzerland and South Africa.

The Numbers Behind The Shift

Over 22 lakh aspirants wrote NEET this year. Only 1.1 lakh MBBS seats exist in India. That explains the surge abroad. Uzbekistan alone now hosts more than 6,000 Indian medical students.

The Cost Equation

MBBS in India (private): Rs 1 crore+ for a degree.

Uzbekistan / Russia / Philippines: Rs 15-35 lakh.

Poland / Czech Republic: Rs 9.5-17.5 lakh per year (tuition + living).

Germany (public): Rs 30,000 per year.

Agents report affordability as the top factor for 83% of students in 2024.

The Tier-2 And Tier-3 Push

Warangal, Vijayawada and Tirupati now send out more students than many metros. Dreams are no longer limited to Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore.

Study As A Migration Strategy

Students treat these destinations as stepping stones. Malta, Poland, Latvia and Cyprus open doors to France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. MBBS students in Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan often shift to Gulf hospitals.

Engineers from Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary graduate and move to Scandinavia. IT graduates from the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka head to Singapore, Australia and the UAE.

A Wider Map, A New Normal

The geography of education is shifting. From Kyrgyzstan to Cambodia, from Malta to North Korea, Indian students now draw their own atlas. For many, the degree is not the final goal. It is a ticket to mobility, higher pay and global exposure.