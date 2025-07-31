From Hawaii To Chile, Tsunami Fears Ease; Pacific Nations Breathe After Russia’s Monster Earthquake – Details

New York: Colombia and Ecuador have officially withdrawn their tsunami alerts following the massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Russia’s far eastern coastline on Wednesday. Authorities in both countries acknowledged the passing of the wave threat, but urged coastal residents to remain alert and follow official instructions as a precaution.

Colombia’s disaster management agency said the waves no longer pose a risk to the coasts of Nariño, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, and Chocó.

Meanwhile, Ecuador’s Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute stated that although the primary danger has passed, some areas might still witness minor sea-level disturbances. Local residents were advised not to return to the beaches too soon.

Chile on High Alert, But No Major Damage Reported

In Chile, emergency officials confirmed there had been no reported injuries or damage on Easter Island, despite tsunami waves hitting the island’s docked vessels.

Authorities credited a swift and orderly evacuation for minimising risk. “There are no reports of harm to people or infrastructure,” said Alicia Cebrián, head of the national emergency service Senapred.

Government officials are coordinating with regional councils to assess the need for shelters. Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde said decisions on evacuation facilities will be made locally and updated once authorities collect more information.

As a preventive step, Chile also ordered residents to clear out from coastal parts of its Antarctic Territory, as well as sections of the Aysén Region, including Guaitecas and Cisnes.

Similar precautions are being enforced across Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, La Araucanía, Los Ríos and Los Lagos.

Hawaii, U.S. Coastline See Wave Activity Subside

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced the cancellation of tsunami advisories for all Hawaiian islands. Officials confirmed wave heights had diminished across the region.

Hawaii experienced some of the highest waves from the Russian quake, peaking at 5.7 feet.

In the mainland United States, alerts were lifted for much of the Pacific coastline. Advisories remain in effect for two parts of California and Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. Officials warned of lingering ocean surges and strong currents, even in regions where the alert has ended.

New Zealand Urges Vigilance

New Zealand’s national emergency agency issued a fresh advisory on Thursday morning. Residents near the coast were told to steer clear of beaches and stay away from the water.

Authorities warned that strong and erratic surges may continue for several hours, even as the threat of inland flooding remains minimal.

Officials confirmed that tsunami activity had already reached parts of the country. They stressed that initial waves are not always the most powerful, and that caution is necessary until the advisory is lifted.

Galapagos Islands See Moderate Tsunami Waves

Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands were among the first to report tsunami activity after the Russian earthquake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center recorded waves as high as 1.04 metres in Baltra and 0.4 metres in Santa Cruz.

Ecuador’s naval institute confirmed similar readings and said some locations had seen waves of up to 1.3 metres. Though there was no material damage reported, Ecuadorian authorities kept the national tsunami warning in place.

Oceanographic Institute of the Navy (INOCAR) advised residents in at-risk areas to continue evacuations and remain in safe zones. Officials reminded people that tsunamis often consist of multiple waves, and the danger may persist for hours.

Chile Evacuates Prisons in Low-Lying Zones

Five Chilean prisons are being evacuated under emergency protocols. The facilities are located at low elevations along the coast. Inmates are being transferred to other correctional centres within the region. The operation is being carried out under full security guidelines, according to the interior ministry.

Authorities refrained from disclosing the specific locations of the facilities, citing national security measures. Elizalde emphasised that all steps were part of Chile’s established natural disaster contingency planning.

Over 100 Aftershocks Recorded Since Main Quake

The earthquake that struck off Russia’s eastern coast has been followed by more than 125 aftershocks above magnitude 4.4. At least three of these exceeded magnitude 6.0. The strongest aftershock registered at 6.9 under an hour after the initial quake.

Seismic experts said the region could expect several more tremors in the coming days. Data from the US Geological Survey suggests the frequency and intensity of aftershocks will decline over time, but activity may continue for weeks or months.

Shock and Disruption in Russia’s Far East

In Russia, residents near the quake’s epicenter described moments of chaos. Tremors reportedly lasted up to four minutes. People rushed to fuel stations, trying to stock up. At homes, paintings fell from walls and furniture shifted.

In Kamchatka, a tourist guide said the floor moved like waves. Many high-rise residents are reportedly considering temporary relocation.

The Kremlin confirmed that there were no casualties. However, officials did not comment on the number of people injured or displaced.

A Region Breathing Again

Authorities across the Pacific Rim are stepping back from red alerts, yet remain in watch mode. The earthquake’s long reach sparked a ripple effect across continents. Governments, emergency teams and local communities responded quickly.

For now, the waves have passed. But for those living by the ocean, the memory of what could have been will linger.