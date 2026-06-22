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From High Level Committee to Lebanon de-conflicting cell, what covered the first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland?

At the Lake Lucerne Summit, both US and Iran agreed to form a high-lecel committee to oversee negotiations and a de-conflicting cell for Lebanon truce. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
From High Level Committee to Lebanon de-conflicting cell, what covered the first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland?
Image Credit: IANS

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