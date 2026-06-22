/From High Level Committee to Lebanon de-conflicting cell, what covered the first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland?

"All four parties seem pleased with how the talks went today. The mediators are helping both sides work through things. We feel this initial round of talks is setting us up for trust-building going forward," the diplomat said.



The report added that talks involving senior political leadership are expected to conclude on Monday, while technical teams are likely to remain in Switzerland to continue discussions aimed at advancing the negotiations.



Earlier, CNN, citing an Iranian source, reported that negotiations between the US and Iran have hit a temporary roadblock but have not completely collapsed in Switzerland's Burgenstock.



According to CNN, citing the source, diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes despite recent tensions, including threats made by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, as negotiations went on that further complicated the atmosphere surrounding the talks.



The source, who is in communication with members of the Iranian delegation, told CNN that while formal negotiations have stalled for the moment, back-channel discussions are actively underway to encourage both sides to return to the negotiating table.



Earlier, the first round of high-level US-Iran technical talks, as part of the 14-point MoU, concluded, with the session suspended after 80 minutes to allow the delegations to conduct "internal consultations", according to Iran's Fars news agency.