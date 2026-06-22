/From High Level Committee to Lebanon de-conflicting cell, what covered the first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland?

The US and Iran started negotiations in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday. The discussions mainly focused on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, and key elements of a potential nuclear deal.
According to a report by Axios, the negotiations, held in Switzerland as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last week, began on Sunday morning and continued throughout the day in multiple formats.
A major focus was the situation in Lebanon, with both sides addressing deconfliction mechanisms and enforcement of the ceasefire amid ongoing Israeli strikes in the south of the country.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the first session of high-level talks under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wrapped up in Burgenstock, Switzerland, the Lake Lucerne Summit on June 22, 2026, with representatives from Iran, the United States, and mediating countries Qatar and Pakistan.
The summit was described as constructive, with encouraging progress made, including the establishment of a mechanism for further technical talks, as per the Ministry of Foregin Affairs Qatar.
Both the US and Iran agreed to create a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight on the mediation process. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the committee and lead specialized working groups on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring & dispute resolution group.
A roadmap has been agreed upon, aiming to reach a final deal within 60 days, with immediate commencement of further technical talks.
A direct communication line was established (per paragraph 5 of the MoU) to prevent incidents and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
A de-confliction cell was created involving the parties, Lebanon, and facilitated by the mediators to ensure the end of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU.
Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort, covering all outstanding issues.
Joint Statement by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Regarding The Conclusion of Lake Lucerne Summit, First High-Level Committee Meeting with Participation of the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 22, 2026
Lucerne | June 22, 2026
The first… pic.twitter.com/bLVpaR2uua
The talks also tackled concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, following recent Iranian signals suggesting it could be closed.
Quoting a US diplomat familiar with the discussions, Axios reported, “We made clear we want to ensure it remains fully open. We made good progress on that front.”
According to the report, the parties covered all aspects of a prospective nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran. They also discussed implementation details of the 14-point MoU to ensure both sides are aligned, along with a framework for continuing negotiations at both the political and technical levels.
"The parties also discussed a plan for how to keep talks going both on the political level and between the technical teams," the diplomat said, as quoted by Axios.
Reflecting on the overall atmosphere of the negotiations, the US diplomat expressed optimism about the progress achieved during the first round.
"All four parties seem pleased with how the talks went today. The mediators are helping both sides work through things. We feel this initial round of talks is setting us up for trust-building going forward," the diplomat said.
The report added that talks involving senior political leadership are expected to conclude on Monday, while technical teams are likely to remain in Switzerland to continue discussions aimed at advancing the negotiations.
Earlier, CNN, citing an Iranian source, reported that negotiations between the US and Iran have hit a temporary roadblock but have not completely collapsed in Switzerland's Burgenstock.
According to CNN, citing the source, diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes despite recent tensions, including threats made by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, as negotiations went on that further complicated the atmosphere surrounding the talks.
The source, who is in communication with members of the Iranian delegation, told CNN that while formal negotiations have stalled for the moment, back-channel discussions are actively underway to encourage both sides to return to the negotiating table.
Earlier, the first round of high-level US-Iran technical talks, as part of the 14-point MoU, concluded, with the session suspended after 80 minutes to allow the delegations to conduct "internal consultations", according to Iran's Fars news agency.
US Vice President JD Vance met with senior Iranian officials in Switzerland on Sunday, launching high-level diplomatic efforts to find a comprehensive solution to the crisis in West Asia.
The talks, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, saw Vance convey Washington’s willingness to “fundamentally transform” relations with Tehran.
He relayed a direct message from President Trump urging both sides to “turn a new leaf” in their diplomatic engagement.
The discussions, which involve key stakeholders, focus primarily on addressing Iran’s nuclear program and resolving critical obstacles under a fragile interim agreement, particularly ensuring the continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz.
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