Fresh attacks rocks Dubai as Iranian strike leads to flight cancellation, chaos

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday as flight operations slowly resumed after disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Emirates flight EK 500 reached Mumbai with tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials, providing major relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty due to widespread flight cancellations and delays, given the escalating conflict between Iran on one side and United States and Israel on the other.

Ajay, a passenger on board the flight, recounted the tense situation in Dubai. He said, "We had a flight to the USA from Dubai. When it didn't take off, we thought there might be some issues with the flight. After 7-8 hours, we were told that a war had broken out, " news agency ANI reported.

UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince visit Dubai Mall

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Dubai Mall amid growing conflict with Iran, that claimed the lives of three people in the 'City of Gold'.

Dubai Media Office posted a video of them in the mall, captioned it as, "Close to the people. Steady in leadership."

Iran against strikes Dubai

The ongoing conflict between the United States, Iran, and Israel appears to be expanding further into the Gulf region, with reports of new strikes in Dubai targeting sites allegedly linked to American and Australian forces. Iran is said to have struck a building in Dubai believed to be associated with US forces.

However, there has been no independent verification of the specific site targeted or the scale of the damage. No official statement had confirmed casualties or structural losses. This follows Iran’s assertion that its operations in the Gulf are directed solely at American military personnel.

Iran’s drones struck Dubai’s Al Minhad Air Base, where Australian troops are stationed, over the weekend, ABC australia reported, citing Australian defense minister, though no Australian troops were harmed.

Limited flight resumption

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports also confirmed that 'Limited resumption of flight operations will being today evening," giving some relief to stranded passengeres.

Emirates announed that it has temporarily halted all flights to and from Dubai until 3:00 p.m. UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.

Several celebrities straned in Dubai

Television actress Erica Fernandes, known for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, who relocated to Dubai in 2023, is currently stranded there but safe amid ongoing disruptions. Actor Ajith Kumar, who resides in Dubai, was scheduled to travel but had to return from the airport due to flight cancellations, his manager confirmed, adding that he is safe.

Actress Sonal Chauhan sought assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after flights were cancelled following security alerts at Dubai Airport. Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has voiced deep concern for his family, as his wife and six-year-old daughter remain stranded in Dubai during escalating regional tensions. Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is also stuck in the city following the suspension of operations at Dubai International Airport, while singer Honey Singh is similarly stranded.

The reported strikes come as Iran has launched sustained drone and missile attacks across Gulf states in retaliation to US-Israeli operations, targeting military and strategic sites linked to United States.

These attacks have disrupted regional stability, drawn condemnation from Gulf nations, and highlighted how countries hosting US and allied troops are increasingly vulnerable as the conflict escalates.

Analysts say the Iranian missile attacks in Dubai have shattered the city’s long-standing image as a safe haven in the region.

They note that the strikes have raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of Gulf states that host Western military assets. The developments could also impact investor confidence and regional stability as tensions continue to escalate.