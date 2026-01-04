From Iraq’s Saddam To Panama’s Noriega: Why Venezuelan President Maduro’s Capture By US Has The World Stunned

New Delhi: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been taken into US custody, joining the ranks of former leaders like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Panama’s Manuel Noriega in the United States’ history of high-profile interventions. President Donald Trump announced that his administration carried out the operation amid “large-scale” attacks on Venezuelan territory, leaving governments around the world closely watching developments.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told state television that the government had no information on the whereabouts of Maduro or his wife Cilia Flores. In an audio message broadcast on Saturday (January 3), she demanded proof that both are still alive, highlighting the uncertainty in Caracas.

The operation comes after repeated US military strikes in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean targeting vessels that Washington alleges were involved in drug smuggling. The attacks also included a strike on a docking area used by Venezuelan boats, signalling an escalation in US operations against Caracas.

The capture of Maduro evokes earlier instances when the United States removed foreign leaders from power. In 1989, Washington invaded Panama to depose military and de facto leader Manuel Noriega. The United States cited the protection of US citizens in Panama, concerns about corruption, undemocratic practices and the illegal drug trade as justification for the invasion.

Before the attack, Noriega had been indicted for drug smuggling in Miami in 1988, just as Maduro had faced legal pressure from the United States.

Noriega had forced Panamanian President Nicolás Ardito Barletta to resign in 1985, cancelled elections in 1989 and fostered anti-U.S. sentiment in the country. At the time, the US operation was the largest combat mission since the Vietnam War.

He was eventually flown to the United States, tried in Miami and imprisoned until 2010. He was then extradited to France for another trial, returned to Panama in 2011 and imprisoned until his death in 2017.

The case of Saddam Hussein similarly illustrates the US record of seizing foreign leaders. He was captured by US forces on December 13, 2003, nine months after the Washington-led invasion of Iraq that was based on intelligence (later proven false), claiming Baghdad possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Like Noriega, Saddam had previously been a US ally, particularly during the Iraq-Iran war in the 1980s, a conflict that killed roughly one million people. The United States also accused him, without evidence, of supporting armed groups such as al-Qaeda. He was found hiding in a hole near his hometown of Tikrit, tried in an Iraqi court and executed by hanging for crimes against humanity on December 30, 2006.

More recently, Honduras’ former President Juan Orlando Hernández demonstrates a different but related pattern of U.S. intervention. He was captured at his home in Tegucigalpa in February 2022 by US agents working along with Honduran forces, just days after leaving office.

In April 2022, he was extradited to the United States over alleged involvement in corruption and the illegal drug trade and was sentenced in June to 45 years in prison. But in a surprising development, Trump pardoned him on December 1, 2025.

Days later, Honduras’ top prosecutor issued an international arrest warrant for Hernández, creating new legal and political turmoil shortly after he was released from a US prison.

Maduro’s capture adds Venezuela to the list of countries where the United States has directly removed sitting or recently deposed leaders, showing a continued pattern of interventions that combine military, legal and diplomatic pressure. With Maduro now in US custody, global attention is turning to the potential political consequences for Venezuela and the broader implications for regional stability.