From Iraq to Iron Dome: The long journey of an Iranian missile before it reaches Israel | Explained

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Credit: File Photo/IANS

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, one question that has come up is: What is the path of an Iranian missile before it reaches its target in Israel? Missiles launched from Iran do not have a straightforward journey. Any missile headed toward Israel must pass through several layers of air defence systems and surveillance networks along its path.

When Iran fires a missile, whether ballistic or cruise, toward Israel, it does not simply travel directly to its target. Instead, it has to travel through the airspace of several countries, where it would face multiple security layers.

Iraq and Missile Defence Systems

According to Salaam TV, the first layer of defence an Iranian missile headed to Israel would face would be in Iraq.

Patriot Missile Defence Systems are reportedly deployed there, meaning any missile fired from Iran must first evade or pass this American defence shield.

Syria and Jordan 

Next, the missile’s route would typically pass through the airspace of Jordan and Syria. 

In these regions, Israeli Air Force fighter jets remain on constant alert, as per Salaam TV. Radar tracking is carried out continuously, and attempts to intercept incoming missiles in this area could be made.

As soon as a missile approaches Jordanian airspace, efforts are made to shoot it down. 

However, if a missile manages to cross the airspace of these countries and continues toward Israel, it may then be tracked by US naval warships deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, which are equipped with anti-missile systems, Salaam TV reported.

Israel's Defence System

If a missile still manages to get through these layers, Israel’s own multi-layered missile defence system is activated. These would include Israel's Iron Dome. 

Together, the systems form a multi-layer air defence network designed to stop incoming missiles. 

US-Iran tensions

West Asia conflict entered its eighth day on Saturday, and tensions sharply escalated between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The altercation began on February 28 with a strike in Tehran. 

The strikes on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries. 

