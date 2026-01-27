From Islamabad to Abu Dhabi: Why UAE’s India defence deal sends Pakistan into a frenzy

New Delhi: Relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been growing tense. Pakistani leaders have frequently sought loans and financial support from the UAE to keep the country’s struggling economy afloat. Islamabad has traditionally relied on Gulf support, but recent moves have changed regional dynamics.

After Pakistan strengthened its ties with Saudi Arabia, the UAE turned its focus towards India. President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited New Delhi recently and signed a defence pact. Soon after, Abu Dhabi withdrew from the Islamabad Airport agreement.

This series of developments has reportedly caused panic within Pakistan’s leadership, prompting President Asif Ali Zardari to fly to Abu Dhabi without prior announcement.

He landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday for a four-day visit. His reception was modest, with the UAE’s minister of justice present to welcome him. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied him. Zardari is expected to hold discussions with UAE officials on trade, the economy, defence and security cooperation.

Pakistan appears keen to expand its influence in the Gulf under the pretext of regional security. The Pakistani military is reportedly preparing to seek financial support in dollars from Gulf nations during this period.

The UAE has interpreted Pakistan’s military strategy and changed its priorities. It has given preference to strengthening ties with India. Pakistani media suggest that Zardari will discuss the changing political and economic scenario across West and South Asia.

While the UAE has historically helped Pakistan with economic aid and oil to prevent default, Pakistan’s pivot towards Saudi Arabia has caused a change. The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner.

Decades of investment by Pakistani military, politicians and businesspeople in Dubai, along with the presence of 1.5 million Pakistani workers in the UAE, have historically made the two countries closely linked. The Pakistani military has also trained UAE forces over the years, establishing a long-standing defence relationship.

Pakistan has been building defence ties with Saudi Arabia and is talking with Turkey about creating a joint defence group called an Islamic NATO.

Analysts point out that tensions between Turkey and the UAE over the Muslim Brotherhood may have influenced the UAE’s decision to prioritise India. The UAE is moving ahead with defence procurement from India.

President Mohammed bin Zayed’s recent visit to India showed this strategy. By cancelling the Islamabad Airport deal, the UAE has further distanced itself from Pakistan. Negotiations over the airport deal had been ongoing since August 2025. Pakistani media, including The Express Tribune, report that the UAE no longer shows interest in the Islamabad project.