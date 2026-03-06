From Jhapa to Gen Z: The two uprisings that shaped Nepal’s Ex-PM Oli’s rise and fall

The political trajectory marked by rise and fall of Nepal’s former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli spans more than half a century, traced between two significant uprisings.

Oli, now 74, first gained national prominence as a young activist during the Jhapa uprising in the early 1970s, a radical Leftist movement in eastern Nepal that challenged local landlords and state authority along the Indian border.

Over the years, he transitioned from activist to senior party leader within the Communist Party of Nepal, steadily rising through its ranks and eventually holding multiple national leadership positions, including four terms as prime minister.

His tenure was characterised by prominent policy initiatives that underscored his nationalist stance.

After uniting with the Maoists, he accused India of imposing a border blockade in 2015. Relations with New Delhi further deteriorated following the release of a political map that included Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh as parts of Nepal.

Tensions escalated in 2020 when he controversially stated in Parliament that the “Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian.”

Later, Oli faced criticism for his decision to align Nepal with China’s contentious Belt and Road Initiative.

“To supporters, Oli is ‘Ba’ – a father figure. To critics, he weakened intra-party democracy and shut his eyes to corruption,” summarised a Kathmandu Post report before the Thursday election.

“Now Oli could be fighting his final battle against Balen. Admirers see him as decisive and an ardent nationalist; critics view him as a power-hungry politician who is intolerant of dissent,” it further said.

Analysts and critics argue that Oli’s leadership emphasised loyalty and control, often undermining intra‑party democracy and institutional oversight.

Supporters, however, contend that his strong-handed approach was essential to overcome political stagnation and advance development.

Nonetheless, his tenure was marked by controversies over governance and accountability, including allegations of tolerating corruption within party ranks and using state mechanisms to suppress dissent.

Whether substantiated or not, these issues reinforced a perception among younger observers that the political system had become unresponsive and self-serving.

The decline of Oli’s political career was triggered by the Gen Z movement of 2025, a youth-led wave of protests addressing issues such as corruption, nepotism, unemployment, and restrictions on social media.

These mass demonstrations occasionally turned violent, culminating in a political crisis after police shootings claimed at least 19 lives and injured several others.

The unrest led to Oli’s resignation and the formation of an interim government. Media reports and later analyses directly associated the uprising with a loss of legitimacy among senior leaders, singling out Oli for criticism over his administration’s handling of the protests.

Media analyses observed that Oli’s efforts to reassert control within his party and portray the uprising as the result of external interference or elite opportunism produced mixed outcomes.

While some party loyalists remained supportive, broader public discussions on generational change and accountability gradually undermined the automatic advantages of incumbency.

Oli and his allies faced the central question of whether party discipline combined with a nationalist agenda could restore their electoral legitimacy.

The political trajectory of the current Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) Chairman thus spans from his early days as a young radical in Jhapa to his ascent to the nation’s highest office, only to be later challenged by a new wave of popular, nonviolent mobilization.

For now, his rise and fall remain a striking chapter in Nepal’s recent political history, linking the insurgent movements of the 1970s with the youth-led digital activism of the 2020s.

