The mineral-rich province of Pakistan, Balochistan, has seen violent attack developments, particularly the surge in coordinated attacks by Baloch separatist groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which connect directly to the province's long-standing insurgency.

On Saturday, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group seeking an independent Balochistan, claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across multiple districts in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The BLA dubbed the coordinated strikes as "Operation Herof Phase II," on dozens of locations, seizure or destruction of over 30 government properties and 20 vehicles, and temporary restrictions on security force movement, with social media videos showing armed assaults and some female fighters, according to a report by NDTV.

The BLA claimed over 80-84 Pakistani security personnel were killed and 18 taken hostage. Pakistani authorities reported foiling most assaults, confirming 15-17 security personnel and 18-31 civilians killed, while the figures remain unverified independently, with limited ground access and ongoing clashes.

Militants targeted military, police, and administrative sites in at least nine to 14 districts, including the provincial capital Quetta and other locations like Noshki, Mastung, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, and others, using firearms, grenades, and suicide bombings over a roughly 10-hour period starting early morning.

These repeated attacks underscore the Baloch insurgency, whose demand for an independent state in Pakistan's mineral-rich Balochistan dates back to 1948, when the princely state of Kalat acceded to Pakistan amid controversy over its sovereignty.

The formation of the State of Kalat in Balochistan

Baloch separatism has troubled Pakistan since 1947. It dates back to when British India split into India and Pakistan, and over 500 princely states had to pick a side. While most states joined India, Balochistan's components, particularly the Khanate of Kalat, was the tricky one with unique challenges due to their strategic location and tribal autonomy.

The Khan of Kalat kept his territory independent until well into March 1948. Under mounting pressure, he signed papers to join Pakistan in 1948, leading to the formation of modern-day Balochistan.

One of the largest provinces of Pakistan, Balochistan, lies in the southwestern corner of Pakistan and holds vast natural resources like natural gas, oil, copper, and gold and mineral reserves.

Before attaining freedom, the State of Kalat primarily functioned as a group of tribes governed by tribal leaders.

The Khan of Kalat stood out as the most powerful among these tribal leaders. His lands included several semi-independent vassal states with varying autonomy. Three key ones were Makran, Las Bela, and Kharan; they grew into distinct political units that, together with Kalat, formed the Balochistan States Union, also known as the Khanate of Kalat or Kalat Confederacy.

In 1876, the British signed a treaty with the Khanate, asserting direct control over it. This Treaty of Kalat later served as the basis for the last Khan, Ahmad Yar Khan, to claim independence in 1947.

The Khan of Kalat was seen as a close friend of Jinnah, hoping this would convince Pakistan to offer a friendship treaty instead of full accession. His request was initially approved: on August 11, 1947, a treaty recognized Kalat as an independent state alongside Pakistan and Britain. However, Britain opposed the arrangement, fearing Russian expansion, and pushed Pakistan to demand Kalat's accession.

These historical disputes over Kalat's accession laid the groundwork for Baloch separatism, blending tribal autonomy claims with grievances over resource control in mineral-rich Balochistan. Decades later, they echo in modern insurgencies like the BLA's recent Operation Herof attacks, where demands for independence clash with Pakistan's military responses and external blame games.

Economic Exploitation of the Mineral-Rich Region

Balochistan supplies much of Pakistan's natural gas from the Sui fields, which were discovered in 1952, providing 35-40% of national output historically, alongside major copper-gold reserves at Reko Diq and coal and oil resources. It also hosts the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship Gwadar port and energy corridors, channeling billions in Chinese investment through the province.

Despite its mineral deposits, Balochistan remains Pakistan's poorest province, with 70% multidimensional poverty rate, 33% unemployment, with locals alleging displacement for CPEC and favoritism toward Punjab and China, leaving communities underserved.

Apart from economic explitation Baloch people feel left out of Pakistan's big decisions because they have very few representatives in the national government compared to their huge land size.

For years, Balochistan asked for more control over their own region, like making local laws and managing its resources. On top of that, schools and offices push Urdu over the Baloch language, making locals feel their culture and identity are being erased, which builds up anger generation after generation.

The concentration of a massive army presence in Balochistan to fight rebels, but many see it as an occupation force that scares people. This heavy-handed approach doesn't solve problems; it pushes more Baloch youth toward separatist groups, as they feel there's no fair way to voice their issues.

Balochistan's fight boils down to old wounds from 1948, when tribes lost their independence, mixed with today's anger over rich gas, gold, and Gwadar ports that mostly help outsiders while locals stay poor and sidelined, making the bloodbath a repeated cycle.















