Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /From landslide victory to resignation: Why Keir Starmer stepped down as UK Prime Minister?

From landslide victory to resignation: Why Keir Starmer stepped down as UK Prime Minister?

His departure follows months of mounting pressure from Labour MPs, cabinet colleagues and party activists concerned about the government's falling popularity and weakening electoral position. In an emotional address, Starmer acknowledged growing doubts within Labour about his ability to lead the party into the next general election. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
From landslide victory to resignation: Why Keir Starmer stepped down as UK Prime Minister?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From landslide victory to resignation: Why Starmer stepped down as UK PM?
Keir Starmer resigns1 min ago
2
maharashtra political big news12 min ago
3
npat result 202625 min ago
4
Benhamin Netanyahu31 min ago
5
JD Vance33 min ago