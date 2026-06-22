/From landslide victory to resignation: Why Keir Starmer stepped down as UK Prime Minister?

The United Kingdom is set to welcome its seventh prime minister in a decade after Keir Starmer announced he would step down as both Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, less than two years after leading Labour to a landslide election victory. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he would remain in office until the party elects a new leader.
“I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power,” he said.
In an emotional address, Starmer acknowledged growing doubts within Labour about his ability to lead the party into the next general election. “My party has asked whether I am best placed to lead it into the next election. I have heard the answer, and I accept it with good grace,” he said. “I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”
His departure follows months of mounting pressure from Labour MPs, cabinet colleagues and party activists concerned about the government's falling popularity and weakening electoral position.
Starmer's resignation may have come as a shock to some, but discontent within Labour had been building for months.
After sweeping to power in July 2024, Labour initially enjoyed strong public support. However, that goodwill gradually faded as voters became increasingly frustrated with sluggish economic growth, rising living costs and a lack of visible improvements in living standards.
Within the party, concerns grew that Labour was losing support on multiple fronts. Some MPs feared liberal voters were drifting towards the Green Party, while others worried about the growing appeal of Nigel Farage's Reform UK among disillusioned voters.
Several Labour figures openly questioned whether Starmer was the right person to lead the party into the next election, intensifying pressure on the Prime Minister.
Starmer also faced criticism over a series of political setbacks and controversial decisions.
Among the most damaging was the appointment of former Labour minister Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the United States. The move drew scrutiny after renewed attention was placed on Mandelson's past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The controversy added to broader concerns about the government's judgement and leadership at a time when Labour was already struggling to regain momentum.
Despite the criticism, Starmer also received praise for his handling of foreign affairs. He played a prominent role in building European support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and was involved in diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions arising from the conflict involving Iran.
One of the most significant developments in the days leading up to Starmer's resignation was the political rise of Andy Burnham.
The Greater Manchester Mayor returned to Westminster after winning the Makerfield by-election with a commanding majority. His victory immediately fuelled speculation that he could challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.
Burnham comfortably outperformed candidates from Reform UK and Restore Britain, securing around 10,000 more votes than the two parties combined.
The scale of the victory reportedly prompted discussions within Labour about whether Starmer could withstand a leadership challenge from Burnham, who is widely seen as a figure capable of reconnecting the party with working-class voters.
While Burnham is regarded as an early frontrunner, the leadership contest remains open. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also expected to be among those considering a bid.
Starmer's resignation continues a remarkable period of political instability in Britain.
He becomes the sixth prime minister in the past decade to leave office before completing a full term. Before him came Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron.
His departure comes almost exactly 10 years after the Brexit referendum, a vote that reshaped British politics and contributed to years of leadership turmoil.
As Labour begins the process of choosing a new leader, attention will now focus on who can reunite the party, rebuild public confidence and prepare it for the next general election.
(With agencies' inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.