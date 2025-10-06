From Mediterranean To Caucasus: Why Indian Navy Is Sending Warships Near Turkey; How These Countries Are Helping New Delhi

Ankara/New Delhi: India is asserting itself decisively in the Eastern Mediterranean and South Caucasus, signalling a strategic counter to Turkey’s regional influence. The moves follow Operation Sindoor, when Ankara dispatched a warship to Karachi in support of Pakistan. Since then, Indian naval vessels have maintained a near-constant presence in waters close to Turkey, demonstrating an unprecedented maritime strategy.

India’s naval presence goes beyond patrolling. New Delhi is also forging alliances against Ankara. The Indian Navy has strengthened ties with Turkey’s neighbours (Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia) all of which have long-standing disputes with Ankara. Coordinated drills and joint exercises convey a clear strategic message: Turkey’s influence is being countered with precision planning.

Turkey’s Past Moves

Turkey has historically supported Pakistan militarily, including during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Turkish troops have trained Pakistani forces, and Bayraktar TB-2 drones supplied by Ankara were deployed against India.

#INSTrikand called at Salamis Bay, #Greece on #13Sep 25 during her ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.



The ship will participate in the maiden bilateral maritime exercise between the #IndianNavy and the #HellenicNavy.



Harbour Phase - planning discussions, interactions… pic.twitter.com/Vce0AEHQSx — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 14, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s repeated mentions of Kashmir at the United Nations further strained relations.

India’s strategic alignment with Turkey’s regional adversaries mirrors these actions, signalling a calibrated response.

Armenia: A Strategic Partner In The Caucasus

Located between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Armenia has relied on India for advanced military systems since 2022. New Delhi has supplied it Akash-1S air defense systems, Pinaka multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, anti-tank rockets and anti-drone technology.

This strengthens Armenia’s defense against Turkey-backed Azerbaijan and creates the potential for Indian and Turkish assets to face each other in any future conflict in the region.

Greece: Maritime Coordination And Strategic Depth

Greece has become a key partner in India’s Mediterranean strategy. The two nations share mutual concerns over Turkey’s maritime and airspace claims. Following public support for India after the Pahalgam attacks, Greece requested operational guidance on Rafale fighter jets and combat data sharing.

In August 2025, Indian frigate INS TAMAL participated in PASSEX exercises with the Greek Navy. The following month, INS Trikand conducted the first bilateral naval drill with the Hellenic Navy. Exercises included anti-submarine warfare, night boarding drills and coordinated gunnery operations.

Reports indicate India may supply Greece with long-range land-attack cruise missiles (1,000-1,500 km), potentially altering the strategic balance in the Aegean.

Cyprus: Strengthening Presence In The Eastern Mediterranean

Cyprus has remained at odds with Turkey since 1983. In June 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Cyprus, the first Indian PM visit the country in 23 years. Modi and President Nikos Christodoulides signed a five-year strategic partnership framework covering cybersecurity, counter-terrorism intelligence, anti-trafficking operations and joint naval exercises.

In September 2025, INS Trikand conducted PASSEX drills with the Cypriot Navy at Limassol port, reinforcing India’s growing influence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Strategic Implications

India’s naval expansion and defense collaborations with Greece, Cyprus and Armenia demonstrate a coordinated strategy to counter Turkey’s influence. Analysts view India’s moves as a blend of diplomacy, advanced defense technology and maritime assertiveness, creating a strategic corridor around Turkey.

#IndianNavy - #HellenicNavy Maiden bilateral maritime exercise concluded on #18Sep 25 in the Mediterranean Sea, marking a milestone in India-Greece defence cooperation.



Harbour phase (13-17 Sep) included cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, a pre-sail conference onboard… https://t.co/V7EpESU1z5 pic.twitter.com/Q6ZbhWwJoo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 20, 2025

Greek defense analyst Paul Antonopoulos highlighted, “The presence of INS Trikand in the Mediterranean shows that India stands firmly with Greece and Cyprus, ready to challenge Turkey’s provocative maneuvers.”

India’s approach reflects long-term planning: securing regional interests, supporting allies and balancing power in areas where Turkey has historically dominated.

By integrating naval power, defense technology and diplomatic outreach, India positions itself as a proactive player in the Mediterranean and South Caucasus, ensuring strategic depth and influence.