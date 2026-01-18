From Mossadegh In Iran To Maduro In Venezuela: How Secret Regime‑Change Operations Evolved As US Strategy Worldwide

US Regime Change Strategy: In the early 1950s, Iran was at a crossroads of democracy and the influence of powerful nations. The then Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh fiercely argued that his nation’s oil belonged to the Iranian people and not foreign companies. When he pushed to nationalise Iran’s oil, which was previously controlled by British companies, it set off alarm bells in London and Washington.

Fearing loss of influence and access to vital resources, British intelligence enlisted the support of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to overthrow the elected prime minister from power. In August 1953, a covert operation by the CIA and Britain’s MI6 succeeded in ousting Mossadegh. It restored the monarchy under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and effectively ended Iran’s brief experiment with democratic oil ownership.

Known as Operation Ajax, the coup was driven by fears of Communist expansion during the Cold War and a desire to protect Western oil interests. It resulted in hundreds of deaths in Tehran as the political order was violently changed.

According to scholars, who have studied US foreign policy, between 1945 and 1989, the United States carried out 64 covert efforts to change governments in other countries, mostly led by the CIA, as part of broader efforts to protect its strategic interests around the world.

Historians now view the events in Iran as a defining moment in American foreign policy, where overt support for democracy gave way to secret interventions that prioritised strategic control over the wishes of local populations. That 1953 coup would leave deep scars in Iran’s political memory and fuel decades of suspicion toward Western intentions.

Analysts believe that the repercussions of that intervention helped influence the nature of Iran’s later revolution and its complicated relationship with the United States.

More than 70 years later, echoes of that approach can be seen in Washington’s actions toward Venezuela, another nation whose natural resources and geopolitical alliances have made it a flashpoint in US foreign policy. In late 2025 and early 2026, the Donald Trump administration ramped up military and legal pressure on the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolás Maduro.

In a dramatic escalation on January 3, 2026, the United States launched ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ in Caracas that included airstrikes and special operations forces. The operation culminated in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown to New York to face charges related to alleged narcoterrorism and drug trafficking.

The intervention was the most important US direct action against a sovereign government in Latin America in decades.

Washington described its moves as part of a broader campaign against “narcoterrorism” and “criminal networks” operating in the region, even as Venezuela’s leaders and allies reject these claims. Caracas has labelled US military actions, including the seizure of oil tankers and Caribbean patrols, as acts of “piracy” and “illegal aggression” aimed at seizing its natural resources under the guise of law enforcement.

The US government has also pursued economic and financial levers, imposing sanctions on individuals and companies in both Iran and Venezuela for their roles in drone and missile programmes.

In late December 2025, the Treasury Department targeted 10 Iranian and Venezuelan individuals and entities for their alleged involvement in a joint weapons network, highlighting concerns over unmanned aerial vehicle production in Venezuela linked to Tehran.

These sanctions show a strategy that blends punitive financial pressure with military and covert actions to weaken allied global partners of Iran and create leverage for political change.

The unfolding situation in Venezuela has not gone unnoticed by Tehran. Iran has long viewed Caracas as a crucial economic and strategic ally, engaging in oil deals, military cooperation and joint efforts to evade US sanctions. Following Maduro’s capture, Iranian political circles have expressed concern that the loss of Caracas could weaken Tehran’s regional influence and hamper economic ties. Some warned that the disruption could cost billions in investments and credits.

At the same time, international reactions to the US actions have been vocal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the operation in Venezuela as a violation of international law and a continuation of US unilateralism, tying it to broader tensions with Iran and criticising the erosion of global norms.

A Pattern?

These developments reveal a pattern in American foreign policy where covert operations, sanctions and military force are used to influence or remove governments seen as unfriendly to US strategic interests.

The 1953 coup in Iran and the 2026 intervention in Venezuela are separated by decades and geography, but both incidents show how Washington’s efforts to change political outcomes abroad continue to affect how other nations view their own independence and security.