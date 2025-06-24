From Muscle Flexing To Ceasefire Violations: Israel-Iran War With US Intervention, What Now?

The relations between countries in the Middle East, also known as West Asia, have been on thin ice as Israel and Iran have been engaged in an all-out military conflict, leading to the destruction of life and property on both sides. The tensions further escalated when the United States launched an air assault on the three Iranian nuclear facilities- Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Check here to understand how the conflict began and what was achieved as a result.

Existential Threat To Israel?

The conflict between Israel and Iran began when the latter allegedly started to develop its nuclear power. Jerusalem has repeatedly said that it fears for its existence if Iran develops its nukes.

On June 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video and wrote, "Israel is defending freedom in the Middle East and beyond."

"We're doing so against a tyrannical and radical Iranian regime that wants to build atomic bombs to destroy us and wants to build ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, to be able to threaten anyone and everywhere in the world," he added.

Israel-Iran Conflict Begins

On June 13, Israel attacked Iran under 'Operation Rising Lion' and in the days of tensions, several top officials struck and its nuclear sites. As per IDF, the individuals killed in the strikes include- Ali Shadmani (Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor), Amir Ali Hajizadeh (Commander of the IRGC's Air Force and Senior Chain of Command of the Air Force), and several others.

In retaliation, Iran also launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, under 'Operation True Promise III'. Several sites in the country were hit in the attack.

US On Israel-Iran War

After the conflict began, the White House, on June 19 (IST), in a press conference, announced that US President Donald Trump would make his decision regarding America's involvement within two weeks.

However, on June 22, the US launched air strikes at the three Iranian nuclear facilities, which Trump termed as a "very successful attack".

Netanyahu-Trump Work Together

After America's strikes in Iran, the Israeli PM, speaking in English, thanked Trump and the US and said, "President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’"

"First comes strength, then comes peace," he added.

He also added that the US has "denied" Iran of "the world's most dangerous weapons".

The 'friendship' between Netanyahu and Trump is also evident from the repeated Truth Social posts of the US President and Netanyahu thanking Trump on more than one occasion.

Iran Enters Qatar

After US' strikes, Iran on Monday, June 23 (IST), attacked America's air base in Qatar. This prompted Doha to also "condemn" the act, and subsequently, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador.

On the other hand, Qatar's Advisor to the PM and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, expressed Doha's "strong condemnation" of the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Final Ceasefire?

Following the attack on the US airbase in Qatar, Trump rallied his power and announced a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

After the announcement, the IDF in a post on X claimed that there was a violation of the ceasefire. The Israeli military quoted the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, as saying, "In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force."

Trump, on the other hand, reacted to the violation and urged Israel to practice restraint and not "drop those bombs".

Current Situation

The result of this conflict between Israel and Iran, with the US playing its part, cannot be measured in terms of a winner or loser. However, it should be viewed through the lens of the US and Israel's aim to stop Iran from producing nuclear weapons.

While Trump claimed that Iran can "never rebuild their nuclear facilities", it remains to be seen what the Islamic Republic will do next.