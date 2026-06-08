From Neymar to Ronaldo: Six football legends set for their last dance at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be more than just another battle for football's biggest prize. For several of the sport's most celebrated names, it is expected to be the final appearance on the grandest stage of all. Over the past two decades, these players have defined an era, won major honours and inspired millions across the world. Now, as the countdown to the tournament begins, six football icons are preparing for what could be their last World Cup journey.

Leading the list is Lionel Messi, who finally fulfilled his lifelong dream by guiding Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 39 when the tournament begins and is expected to make one final attempt to defend Argentina's crown. Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina's dramatic victory over France in the 2022 final and has scored 13 goals across his World Cup career. Having already achieved the ultimate prize with his national team, the Argentine legend has little left to prove but remains determined to add another chapter to his remarkable legacy.

Standing alongside him is long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar, who has spent years competing with Messi for football's biggest individual honours, will also be chasing a dream that has so far eluded him: lifting the World Cup trophy. At 41, Ronaldo is set to become the oldest outfield player at the tournament. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight World Cup goals and remains a key figure for Portugal both on and off the pitch. The 2026 edition could provide his final opportunity to complete one of football's most extraordinary careers.

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Ronaldo will also make history by joining an exclusive group of players who have appeared in six World Cups. Among them is Croatia captain Luka Modric, whose influence on the international stage has been immense. The former Ballon d'Or winner led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and helped his country secure a third-place finish in 2022. Despite coming close on several occasions, Modric has never lifted the trophy. The 2026 tournament represents one final chance for the Croatian maestro to achieve the ultimate success with his national team.

Joining Ronaldo and Modric in the six-World-Cup club is Mexico's veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The 40-year-old has become a symbol of consistency and resilience for Mexican football and is expected to play a crucial role as Mexico co-hosts the tournament. With decades of experience at the highest level, Ochoa's leadership could prove invaluable as Mexico aims to make a deep run on home soil against some of the world's strongest footballing nations.

Germany's Manuel Neuer is another legendary figure expected to make his farewell appearance. Regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, Neuer transformed the role with his commanding style and ability to play outside the penalty area. The Bayern Munich star helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014 and became one of the few goalkeepers to finish among the top three in Ballon d'Or voting. At 40, he remains one of football's most respected figures and will look to end his international career on a high.

The final name on the list is Neymar Jr, one of the most gifted players of his generation and Brazil's talisman for more than a decade. The Brazilian forward has already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his last. Neymar's World Cup journey has been filled with unforgettable moments and painful disappointments. He was part of Brazil's crushing 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany in 2014 and later suffered quarter-final exits against Belgium in 2018 and Croatia in 2022. With eight World Cup goals to his name, Neymar heads into the tournament knowing it will be his final chance to deliver the trophy that Brazil craves and cement his place among the game's all-time greats.

Whether they leave with a winner's medal or not, Messi, Ronaldo, Modric, Ochoa, Neuer and Neymar have already secured their places in football history. World Cup 2026 promises to be both a celebration of their extraordinary careers and an emotional farewell to a generation that helped shape the modern game.