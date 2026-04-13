From Nixon’s secret China visit to US-Iran failed talks: Why do rival superpowers keep landing in Islamabad?

US-Iran Islamabad Talks: The United States and Iran sat across the table in Islamabad for more than 21 hours of continuous negotiations with a hope to find a way to permanently end hostilities in West Asia. The talks stretched late into the night, but the long effort ended without a breakthrough.

US Vice President JD Vance left the talk midway and flew back from Pakistan. Before departing, he told reporters that Washington had already presented what he described as its “best and final” proposal, but no agreement could be reached.

The failed effort drew attention across the world. Islamabad had suddenly become the venue where two adversaries attempted to settle differences and revive a long-running pattern in international diplomacy.

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Why Islamabad became the venue

Pakistan’s involvement in such negotiations often stems from geography and long-standing contacts across competing sides. Over decades, Islamabad has served as a communication channel during periods when direct talks were politically difficult.

This is not the first time Pakistan has appeared in the middle of high-stakes diplomacy.

The 1971 secret that changed international politics

During the Cold War, the United States had no diplomatic ties with China for nearly two decades after the Communist revolution. Washington viewed Beijing as an adversary, and any direct outreach carried political risks at home.

Then US President Richard Nixon and his adviser Henry Kissinger wanted to open communication with China to counter the Soviet Union. Pakistan became the bridge.

In 1971, Kissinger arrived in Islamabad for official meetings. During the visit, he reportedly claimed illness at a state event, then boarded a Pakistani aircraft and flew to Beijing. He held secret talks with then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai for nearly two days.

That covert visit paved the way for Nixon’s historic 1972 trip to China and his meeting with Mao Zedong. The move changed the Cold War dynamics and opened diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing.

Pakistan facilitated the contact, but the diplomatic gains largely benefited the United States and China.

The Afghan war and another back channel

Pakistan again played an important role after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979. The United States supported Afghan resistance fighters but avoided direct confrontation with Soviet forces.

American assistance flowed through Pakistan, with intelligence cooperation enabling weapons and funding to reach Afghan fighters. The decade-long war ended with Soviet withdrawal, which was formalised through the 1988 Geneva Accords, where Pakistan was one of the main signatories.

However, the war left long-term instability in the region, including the growth of armed networks across Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Doha talks and US exit from Afghanistan

Pakistan’s role surfaced again during the US effort to end its 20-year war in Afghanistan. The 2020 Doha Agreement between the United States and the Taliban followed prolonged negotiations. American officials publicly acknowledged that Pakistan had helped keep communication channels open with Taliban leadership.

The US withdrawal eventually followed and brought another chapter of regional diplomacy where Pakistan acted as an intermediary.

Islamabad Talks and the bigger picture

The latest US-Iran talks in Islamabad fit into this historical pattern. Pakistan often finds itself hosting or facilitating dialogue when direct engagement becomes politically difficult for major powers.

However, such diplomatic efforts do not always produce lasting outcomes. The 21-hour US-Iran negotiations ended without an agreement, despite intense discussions and a “final” proposal from Washington.

The outcome also highlights a larger reality. Acting as a go-between gives visibility, but the final results depend on the willingness of the main parties to compromise.

The Islamabad talks ended without a deal. But once again, Pakistan found itself hosting negotiations between rivals, continuing a pattern that has been witnessed repeatedly in international diplomacy over the past five decades.