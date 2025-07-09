From Oil Fields To Rare Earths – Namibia-India Ties Modi’s Bet Against China

Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, did not sleep late. A morning sun split the dry Namibian sky as an Indian Air Force jet glided into Hosea Kutako International Airport. Out stepped Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cameras whirred. Traditional dancers moved in rhythm. In the crowd, diaspora voices rose like a homecoming hymn. A gap of 27 years closed with a single footstep.

Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi greeted him first. Then came the grip of state – the handshake with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House. Formal smiles with heavy meanings were exchanged, and a new page began to turn.

A Valuable, Trusted African Partner

PM Modi did not speak in riddles. “Namibia is a valuable and trusted African partner,” he said, standing beside the country’s president. Then he listed the directions ahead – digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals. He was not reading possibilities. He was reading plans.

Later, on X, he posted, “Discussions between India and Namibia were held on cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals.”

His message landed calmly but struck deeply. “Discussions also explored ways to boost linkages in trade, energy and petrochemicals.”

Wreaths, Wars and Remembrance

The convoy curved up to Heroes’ Acre. A white obelisk towered against the Auas Mountains. Beneath it, 174 burial plots rested – each one a name etched into Namibia’s fight for freedom.

PM Modi laid a wreath in silence. Then he spoke with reverence. “I dedicate this honour to the people of Namibia and India, their continuous progress and development and our unbreakable friendship.”

There was more. “Our friendship was not born out of politics but out of struggle, cooperation and mutual trust,” he declared.

“It is a witness to the everlasting friendship between India and Namibia, and I feel very proud to be associated with it today.”

A Civilian Honour and an Ancient Plant

Namibia gave him more than warmth. It gave him its highest civilian award – The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis. A decoration rooted in history and named after a desert plant that lives for a thousand years. The plant is a symbol of survival.

PM Modi responded with humility. “Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. And, just like your national plant, Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time.”

‘We are Part of the Global South…’

At Namibia’s Parliament, he stood before lawmakers – firm, open and grounded. He did not deliver slogans. He delivered soul.

“It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India.”

Then came the thread that tied them both. “India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams.”

He nodded toward Namibia’s moment of pride: “A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment – Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President.”

And then his voice turned personal. “It is the power of the Constitution of India that the daughter of a poor tribal family is the President of the world’s largest democracy, and it is the power of the same Constitution that gave a person like me, born in a poor family, the opportunity to become prime minister thrice.”

The Cheetah That Roared Trust

This was not the first sign of trust. Namibia had already sent eight cheetahs to India’s Kuno National Park in 2022. A symbolic gesture. A living one. It marked the first intercontinental translocation of a major carnivore species.

PM Modi did not forget. He said, “I express gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah.”

‘Extremely Proud of Our Diaspora’

In the hotel courtyard, outside the formal halls, the energy shifted. Diaspora families gathered. Children waved flags. Seniors came with portraits. There were handshakes, tears and warmth.

PM Modi did not hold back his pride. “The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship, and this is reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly how they have retained a connection with their culture and traditions.”

Deals Signed, Foundations Laid

Two MoUs were exchanged during this visit. One to establish an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia. Another on cooperation in health and medicine.

Namibia also joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. Two signatures that sealed future footprints.

And then came fintech. A UPI technology licensing agreement – signed in April – will now help Namibia launch its own digital payments system by the end of this year.

A Race Below the Earth

This trip was not just about paper and photo-ops. India came to Namibia because Namibia is rich where it matters – under the ground. Uranium. Oil. Copper. Diamonds. Rare earths. The world’s fourth-largest producer of uranium oxide. Reserves that now feel like a golden ticket in a world shifting away from carbon.

India’s interests were made crystal clear. “We are interested in uranium exports and exploring cooperation in oil and gas,” said the prime minister.

The hunt began decades ago. But something changed after 2022. Discovery after discovery. Rhino Resources hit hydrocarbons at the Sagittarius 1-X well. Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies. All watching and circling.

Namibia’s exploration territory spans 230,000 square kilometres – twice that of Norway. And yet, only a handful of deep wells have been drilled. The Orange Basin is where the story may explode next. TotalEnergies will take big calls by 2026. The next 24 months matter more than ever.

Namibia could join the world’s top 10 oil producers by 2035. That is not speculation but projection.

History Behind, Fire Ahead

India and Namibia are no strangers. India supported Namibia’s independence as early as 1946. Hosted SWAPO’s first overseas office in 1986. Helped build the diplomatic bridges before others showed up.

PM Modi remembered Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s founding president. “His august presence during the establishment of the first-ever diplomatic mission of Namibia in New Delhi will always be cherished and fondly remembered by the people of India.”

Trade between the two nations touched $814 million in 2023-24. Indian exports made up the lion’s share. Investments from India now total nearly $800 million, mostly in mining – zinc, diamonds and hope carved in rock.

There is more on the table. A Preferential Trade Agreement with the Southern African Customs Union is being worked out. Namibia is leading it.

The Curtain Falls in Windhoek

This was the final stop in a whirlwind five-nation tour – Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and now Namibia. But the final act was not quiet. It was a crescendo.

PM Modi did not leave as just a guest. He left as a partner. A recipient of honours. A builder of bridges. A friend who came not to lecture, but to listen.

The desert winds carried more than sand. They carried memory. They carried movement. They carried a message. A handshake yesterday. A deal today. A future carved in dust and sealed with fire.