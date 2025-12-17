From Oil To AI Supremacy: How Saudi Crown Prince MBS Is Outplaying The US And China

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia is making a decisive push to reinvent itself from an oil-dependent economy into a technological powerhouse, with a focus on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. A cornerstone of this vision is a planned US$5 billion data centre near the Red Sea, which aims to provide immense computing capacity capable of supporting AI development across Europe and beyond.

For decades, Saudi Arabia’s economy has been based on fossil fuel exports. Now, the kingdom is channeling that wealth into building computing power, the most valuable resource of the digital era. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, is spearheading this transformation, using the kingdom’s abundant cheap energy, vast land and financial resources to attract global tech firms seeking to establish large-scale AI data centres.

American technology giants are already in Riyadh’s crosshairs. Executives from OpenAI, Google, Qualcomm, Intel and Oracle have attended the country’s Future Investment Summits, while MBS’s visit to the White House last month reinforced his ambitions on the international stage.

In May, MBS launched Humain, a national AI initiative that aims to manage roughly 6% of global AI workloads in the coming years. If successful, Humain would place Saudi Arabia along with the United States and China as a key player in AI computing power. To support this, the kingdom is simultaneously building three major data centre complexes targeting foreign companies, with an aim to secure its place in the global AI race.

Skeptics, however, remain cautious about the kingdom’s ambitions. Neighboring United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI in Abu Dhabi, signalling strong regional competition.

At the same time, Riyadh’s growing ties with China complicate potential collaborations with American tech firms, as Washington remains concerned about Beijing’s influence in sensitive areas.

MBS has carefully managed these competing interests. He has cultivated close ties with President Donald Trump while welcoming Chinese investment. Saudi Aramco has already deployed DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, to improve operational efficiency at one of its data centres.

Humain’s roadmap includes purchasing semiconductors from Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm, along with a US$5 billion deal with Amazon to build AI infrastructure.

Power and electricity are central to these ambitions. The kingdom is expanding its electrical network to support the new data centres, setting the stage for Saudi Arabia to become the third global hub of AI after the United States and China.

However, managing the delicate balance between Washington and Beijing, especially regarding advanced chips and defense technology, is a high-stakes challenge for Riyadh.

MBS’s visit to Washington featured high-profile meetings, military fanfare and major economic commitments. He pledged up to $1 trillion in Saudi investment in the United States, secured agreements on F-35 fighter jets and gained access to advanced American AI infrastructure. The visit symbolised a political comeback, positioning the 40-year-old Crown Prince as an important leader influencing the Middle East’s strategic future.

By combining non-conventional energy policies with aggressive investment strategies, MBS has made Saudi Arabia too important for the United States to overlook. At the same time, his willingness to engage China sends a message that any hesitation by Washington could push Riyadh closer to Beijing in both military and tech partnerships.

While a binding defense pact and uranium enrichment decisions are unresolved, the trajectory for Saudi Arabia is clear. Guided by Vision 2030, the kingdom is signalling that it is open for business, ready to diversify beyond oil and determined to assert itself as a global power.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is redefining global affairs, positioning Saudi Arabia as a central player in the digital age, defense strategy and geopolitical interactions between the world’s two largest powers.