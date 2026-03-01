From peace talks to bombs: How Trump waged war across world since 2025

New Delhi: Since returning to the White House in January 2025, President Donald Trump has launched a series of military strikes that have extended well beyond America’s traditional battlefields. Despite a public commitment to end costly and protracted foreign wars, Trump’s second term has seen an expansion of US military action around the globe, including major offensives against nation states and sustained operations in the name of counterterrorism.

From the Middle East to Africa and Latin America to the Arabian Peninsula, this is a look at the principal nations where Trump’s administration has used force since his return to office.

Iran: A major offensive unleashed

The most sweeping of these campaigns has played out in Iran, where a joint US‑Israeli assault that began on a Saturday morning Tehran time has so far claimed at least 201 lives, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.

President Trump has described these strikes as “major combat operations” aimed at dismantling Tehran’s regime, a policy that appears far more forceful than an earlier attack in June 2025. On that occasion, US and allied forces hit nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan while Iran was still engaged in diplomatic talks with Washington.

Trump later said those earlier operations “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Both sets of strikes, however, have been criticised by international law experts for violating established norms governing the use of force against sovereign nations.

Venezuela: Bombing and capture in Caracas

In January 2026, the United States carried out a military action in Venezuela that is unprecedented in modern hemispheric history. US forces bombed Caracas and captured President Nicolás Maduro, a long‑standing antagonist of Washington.

The Venezuelan defence minister reported that 83 people were killed in that operation, including members of Venezuelan and Cuban security services as well as civilians. The raid represented an escalation of US involvement in Latin America and set off criticism from governments across the region.

Boat strikes in Latin America and the Caribbean

Since September 2025, the Trump administration has carried out at least 45 strikes on vessels it says are linked to drug trafficking in Latin American and Caribbean waters, according to the watchdog group Airwars.

Those strikes have resulted in at least 151 deaths, and Trump and his allies have defended the campaign as part of a broader effort to stem narcotics trafficking. The administration has even designated certain criminal syndicates as foreign terrorist organisations, asserting that drug networks pose an armed threat equivalent to militant groups.

However, United Nations officials and international law experts have rejected that framing, saying the strikes amount to a campaign of extrajudicial killings that erode the distinction between criminal wrongdoing and armed conflict.

Nigeria: Counterterrorism, combat and controversy

In Africa, Trump has expanded US military engagement in Nigeria, where the administration has partnered with the federal government under the banner of counterterrorism.

More than 100 American military personnel have been deployed to train Nigerian forces, while air strikes targeting groups said to be affiliated with ISIL (ISIS) have been carried out with Washington’s approval.

Trump has claimed these actions were intended to halt what he described as a “genocide” of Christians by Muslim groups, a characterisation disputed by Nigerian officials, who describe the violence as part of a longstanding and complex civil conflict.

Questions have also surfaced about whether the targets of the US strikes were truly connected to ISIL, which analysts say does not have a presence in the areas where attacks were reported.

Somalia: Escalated strikes against Al‑Shabab

In Somalia, the Trump administration has expanded US military activity, working along with the Somali government to counter armed groups such as al‑Shabab and sundry militant affiliates.

Data from the New America Foundation shows that the United States conducted at least 111 air strikes in 2025 alone. The number surpasses the total number of similar actions under the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden combined. This surge shows a sustained campaign that has become one of the most active theatres of US counterterrorism in recent years.

Yemen: Naval and air bombardment

Between March and May 2025, the United States launched dozens of naval and air strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who had been targeting commercial shipments through the Red Sea as part of wider protest actions linked to the conflict in Gaza.

These operations destroyed important infrastructure and, according to Human Rights Watch, killed dozens of civilians. One strike on the port of Ras Isa in Hodeidah in April 2025 was reported to have taken the lives of more than 80 civilians, prompting calls for war crimes investigations.

A ceasefire brokered by Oman was announced in May, offering a temporary halt in the hostilities.

Syria: Retaliatory strikes after soldier deaths

In December 2025, the United States carried out strikes against ISIL targets within Syria following an attack that killed two US soldiers and a translator in the ancient city of Palmyra.

The American president said at the time that the United States was “inflicting very serious retaliation” on those responsible, though the Syrian government contested the narrative, saying the incident involved a state security employee who had been due for expulsion over hardline views.

Iraq: Targeting ISIL leadership

In March 2025, US forces struck a high‑profile ISIL leader in Iraq’s al‑Anbar province. Abdallah Abu Khadijah Malli Muslih al‑Rifai, the group’s second‑in‑command, and another unnamed operative were reported killed in coordination with the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces.

Trump declared at the time, via social media, that “his miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS… PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

A presidency redefined by military action

From the beaches of Latin America to the deserts of the Middle East and the plains of Africa, President Trump’s second term has been defined by an expansive use of military force.

The breadth and boldness of these actions have drawn both fierce support and sharp criticism, highlighting how American power, which was once promised to be restrained, has instead been deployed with striking regularity across continents.

As the world watches the consequences of these campaigns play out, the question of what comes next continues to be one of the defining issues of this era of US foreign policy.