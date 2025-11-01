Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), early in October, announced the formation of the terror organisation’s women’s brigade called 'Jamaat ul-Mominaat'. Moreover, the terror outfit has also launched an online training course, named 'Tufat al-Muminat', to collect funds and recruit females.

According to a previous report by the news agency IANS, in Rawalakot, PoK, an event called “Dukhtaran-e-Islam” was held on October 19 to recruit women into the group. The recruitment drive via online live lectures is scheduled to begin on November 8.

Who Will Lead JeM's Woman Wing?

According to IANS sources, this Women's Brigade would be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar.

Notably, her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor on May 7 when JeM’s headquarters at Markaz Subhanallah were hit.

"Through online meeting platforms for 40 minutes each day, Masood Azhar’s two sisters, Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar, will conduct classes to encourage women to join Jaish-e-Mohammed’s female brigade Jamat ul-Muminat," sources of the news agency familiar with the matter added.

Inside JeM's Women's Wing

IANS reported, citing sources, that in order to recruit more women, the leaders will teach them duties from the perspectives of "jihad" and more.

"To strengthen the organisation and recruit more females, the women family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leaders, including relatives of Masood Azhar and his commanders, will teach women their duties from the perspectives of jihad, religion and Islam," stated IANS sources.

HQs Of JeM Destroyed In Operation Sindoor

The headquarters of the terror outfits such as JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed by the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian operation was launched in retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Since the strikes, the terror organisations have been reportedly relocating their bases to Pakistan's restive province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Propaganda Of Terror Leaders

Since India's Operation Sindoor, the leaders of these terrorist organisations have been making and circulating propaganda videos. They reportedly have been appealing for funds to re-strengthen their bases and cadre.

Citing sources, IANS further reported that JeM's founder, Masood Azhar, is leaving no stone unturned to collect donations. Moreover, JeM is also collecting a donation of 500 PKR from every woman enrolling in the course and is also making them fill out an online information form.

A History Of Women In Terror Groups

While terrorist groups such as ISIS and Hamas have a history of deploying women as suicide bombers, outfits like JeM, LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen had largely avoided doing so, but sources now believe JeM’s latest move signals its intent to train and use female suicide bombers in the future.

(with IANS inputs)