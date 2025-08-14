New Delhi: The internet is buzzing with love for Labubu, the adorable, wide-eyed doll with a cheeky smile that’s captured the hearts of global stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian. Bollywood’s biggest names, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Disha Patani, and Shilpa Shetty, have also proudly shown off their Labubu collections.

Now, taking this craze to an exciting new level, an entrepreneur has given Labubu a unique Indian makeover. She has crafted an exclusive series of Labubu dolls, each inspired by a different Indian state, dressed in traditional attire and named with a charming local twist. The post has taken over social media with netizens' reactions to it from across the country. One of the users wrote, "This is amazingly funny. Superb creativity." Others demanded 'Labu ben' from Gujarat and 'Labubai' from Maharashtra. One called it '50 shades of Labubu'.

What truly steals the show? The outfits. The intricate detailing and cultural authenticity are simply breathtaking.

Odisha - Labu Bou

Draped in a striking black-and-red Sambalpuri saree, Labu Bou embodies elegance with an edge. Her silver jewellery sparkles with statement jhumkas, layered necklaces, and stacked bangles. The red flowers tucked in her hair, along with a bold red bindi and nose ring, give her a confident, timeless charm.

West Bengal - Laboudi

Laboudi rocks the classic white-and-red Bengali saree with festive flair. A red blouse and layered gold chains complement the iconic big red bindi adorning her forehead. Her wrists are clad in shankha-pola bangles, and a simple gold nose ring completes this Durga Puja-ready look.

Punjab - Labinder

Wrapped in vibrant phulkari embroidery, Labinder stuns in a hot pink kurta paired with a deep blue salwar. The floral threadwork is the highlight of this ensemble, matched with a dupatta dazzling in mirror work, edged with golden gota. Jhumkas, a striking maang tikka, and traditional red chooda bangles bring this look to life.

Jammu & Kashmir - Labu Jaan

Labu Jaan captivates in a maroon pheran and matching headscarf, woven with intricate paisley designs. Her silver jewellery is nothing short of regal, featuring layered necklaces, heavy earrings, and a nose ring with an elegant chain. The exquisite embroidery echoes the grandeur of a Kashmiri wedding.

Kerala - Lab Amma

Lab Amma radiates bridal grace, draped in a cream-and-gold Kasavu saree with rich borders. Her layered gold necklaces, chunky bangles, and ornate jhumkas shine beautifully against a sleek braid adorned with jasmine flowers. A matha patti and gold nose ring complete her traditional splendour.

Rajasthan - Labu Chori

Fiery and bold, Labu Chori is decked out in a red ghagra choli covered in mirror work and embroidery, a true desert princess. She’s adorned with chunky oxidised silver jewellery, including a borla maang tikka, haath phool, and stacked bangles. Her gold-dotted odhani frames her like a royal portrait.

From the delicate grace of Kasavu to the bold colours of Rajasthan, these Labubu series offers a joyous, fashion-forward journey across India, celebrating culture, tradition, and the unmistakable charm of Labubu, one state and smile at a time.