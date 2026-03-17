From Regime change to begging for help: Decoding Trump's Truth Social flips in ongoing Iran war

Where is the US-Israel-Iran war headed, and when will it end?

Responses to these pivotal questions on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social updates, from the bold kickoff of Operation Epic Fury to recent NATO appeals, evolve rapidly, flipping hourly amid battlefield fog.

With Hormuz disruptions spiking oil chaos worldwide, Trump’s posts now jar against his initial solo-war bravado.

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Let’s look at some of President Trump’s statements and his Truth Social posts since the war broke out on February 28th and dig for deeper explanations.

‘Take over your government.’

The United States and Israel launched Operations ‘Epic Fury’ and ‘Roaring Lion’ on February 28 against Iran. Initially, it was launched with an aim for regime change.

Both the US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in separate video messages, urged the Iranian public to ‘take over your government.’

‘It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations,” added the US President.

The ‘major combat operation’ was launched to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons. “We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. It's a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon,” said Trump in his February 28 video message.

“This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States Armed Forces,” added Trump.

The end of the war?

A per Trump’s initial statements, the war was supposed to last for ‘four weeks,’, but on March 9th in an interview to CBS US President said, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much, they have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force, their missiles are down to a scatter, their drones are being blown up all over the place including their manufacturing of drones, if you look, they have nothing left.

But contrary to that, the war is still intact, with Iran retaliating in a way Trump did not expect. On March 16th at the White House US President said that the US was “shocked” and “nobody expected” Iran would strike the Gulf countries.

After the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayotullah Ali Khamenei, US President in his lengthy Truth Social message claimed, “Country (Iran) has been in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated.”

‘We will hit them with a force that has never been seen before’

On March 1, Trump warned: “Iran just stated they are going to hit very hard today... THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

He soon claimed Iran’s navy was obliterated, spotlighting the sinking of IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, killing 84 sailors. March 3 posts brimmed with confidence: US forces ready to “WIN, BIG!!!” He added Iran sought talks, “their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone”, but he rebuffed, “Too Late!” By March 6, he demanded “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” followed by a “GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader” and evacuating Iranians from the Middle East. On March 7, Trump crowed Iran, “beat to HELL,” had apologised to neighbors, surrendered, and pledged no more strikes, its first loss in millennia, thanking him personally.

Iran flatly rejected Trump’s claims of surrender or collapse. Officials dismissed the “apology” narrative, vowing defiance. Tehran retaliated with missile barrages on Gulf allies, drone swarms on US bases, and Hormuz mining, directly countering Trump’s boasts of a crippled navy and air force.

‘We don’t need people to join the war’

Early on, by March 8, Trump insisted on US-Israel solo dominance: “We don’t need the UK to join the war” or any allies, he mocked offers as unnecessary against a “loser” Iran.

By mid-March, Iran mined and blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway carrying 20% of global oil, sending prices soaring and disrupting economies everywhere.

This forced a stark reversal in Trump's messaging, from bold solo-war claims to open calls for international help.

From ‘No Help Needed’ to NATO faces a very bad future if allies do not help the US secure the Strait of Hormuz."

US President, called oil importers like China and Europe, "Nations importing oil via Hormuz, manage that passage with your warships!"

Trump's Truth Social arc, from initial regime change euphoria and "WIN, BIG!!!" solo boasts to "very bad future" pleas for NATO warships, mirrors a war bogged down by Iran's Hormuz stranglehold.



















