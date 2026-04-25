From schoolbags to smash-and-grabs: How Pokemon cards became target for criminals worldwide?

A generation ago, Pokémon cards were tucked between textbooks and traded in school corridors. Today, the same cards are being stolen at gunpoint, with thieves tunnelling through walls and using bear spray to get their hands on them. What changed? The money. The global trading card market is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2030, according to Strategic Market Research, and Pokémon cards sit at the heart of that boom. The moment collectors and investors started treating these cards as serious financial assets, criminals took notice.

How a childhood hobby became a financial market

Pokémon, short for pocket monsters, began as a Japanese video game in the 1990s before reaching a global audience through its animated television series. Trading cards followed, turning the franchise into a full-scale cultural phenomenon among young people. Interest faded for a time but surged again in 2016 with the launch of the mobile game Pokémon Go. The Covid-19 pandemic gave it another push, as people stuck at home rediscovered old hobbies and, in many cases, old collections.

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Not every card carries significant value. It is the rarest cards that drive serious collector and investor interest, and in 2025, one sale made that abundantly clear. According to the media reports, YouTuber Logan Paul auctioned an ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card for $16.5 million, approximately Rs 155 crore, making it the most expensive trading card ever sold. Paul had originally purchased the card in 2021 for $5.275 million, which was itself a record at the time.\

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That single transaction reframed how the world looked at Pokémon cards. They were no longer just collectables gathering dust in lofts. They had become investment vehicles.

"As people feel uncertain about the economy, they tend to gravitate towards hard assets such as Pokémon cards. These can be held on to for value and resale," Jared Mast, who deals in alternative investments including collectables, told ABC News.

Criminals move in

With serious money now attached to small pieces of cardboard, theft was perhaps inevitable. "Knowing Pokemon cards can provide a way to make a quick buck has made thefts more common," online creator Syed Rezwi told The New York Times. Once stolen, the cards are typically sold through online marketplaces after being professionally graded, a process that effectively creates a new identity for the card, making it harder to trace.

The scale and audacity of recent incidents tells its own story.

A wave of robberies across the world

In Anaheim, California, thieves broke into a store by tunnelling through a wall and made off with $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards. In Chicago, a collectables store was broken into, and $100,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

The most alarming incident took place in New York City, where three armed robbers locked approximately 40 people inside a store, pointed guns at staff and customers, and looted Pokémon cards along with cash. Among the items taken was a professionally authenticated first-edition Charizard card valued at around $15,000. "They took the items that had really large price tags," said Courtney Chin, owner of the store Poke Court, which was hosting its first community event at the time. Total losses amounted to $110,000.

In Hong Kong, where the value of Pokémon cards has risen by around 4,000 per cent over the past decade, a man walked into a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, asked to inspect two rare collector cards worth $31,917, and ran off with them the moment they were handed to him. Snatch-and-grab incidents have been rising steadily across the city.

In Canada, three teenagers aged between 15 and 16 used bear spray during a Pokémon card robbery. In the United Kingdom, a businesswoman in Newark who had only started selling Pokémon cards in December last year was forced to shut her shop after two thefts in quick succession, the first involving a man who walked out with cards worth £200, the second a break-in through the front window. "Stocking the playing cards is too risky and not worth it," Katherine Mayer, owner of Tentacles of Time, told the BBC.

Even Pokémon conventions and community events have become targets. An event held in Singapore earlier this year saw thieves steal rare cards worth tens of thousands of dollars from attendees.

Stores across multiple countries have since been forced to significantly upgrade their security. The childhood hobby, it turns out, now requires the same protection as jewellery.