From Stealth Jets, Tomahawks to Ballistic Missiles: High-tech arsenal fueling Israel-Iran conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran has moved far beyond shadow operations and proxy strikes. What began as mounting tension over Tehran’s nuclear programme has erupted into open military confrontation, with the United States now directly involved. Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion and the US-led Operation Epic Fury unleashed a coordinated assault on Iranian military and nuclear-linked facilities in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz. In response, Iran fired waves of missiles and drones towards Israel and struck US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, widening the battlefield across the Gulf.

At the centre of this escalation is a formidable array of modern weaponry: stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, bunker-busters, and ballistic systems capable of crossing borders.

Here is a closer look at the key weapons shaping this war.

Weapons Used by Israel and the United States

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

The Tomahawk is a long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missile deployed mainly by the US Navy. Fired from warships and submarines, it flies at extremely low altitudes, between 30 and 50 metres, to evade radar and air defences.

Measuring about 5.6 metres in length and weighing up to 1,600kg, it travels at roughly 880km/h. Depending on the variant, it can strike targets more than 1,600km away. Its precision guidance makes it highly effective against fortified or high-value targets.

F-35I “Adir” Stealth Fighters

Israel’s F-35I “Adir” is a customised version of the F-35A Lightning II. It is the only F-35 model cleared to integrate Israeli-developed software and electronic systems.

Designed for stealth, the aircraft combines advanced sensors, electronic warfare tools, and precision-strike capability. It allows Israeli pilots to penetrate heavily defended airspace, collect intelligence and launch attacks while remaining difficult to detect.

F-15I “Ra’am” Strike Fighters

The F-15I Ra’am is a long-range strike aircraft derived from the F-15E Strike Eagle. Introduced in 1998, it was developed after Iraq’s Scud missile attacks during the 1991 Gulf War underscored the need for deep-strike capability.

It can carry heavy loads of bombs and missiles over vast distances, making it well-suited for hitting hardened targets far beyond Israel’s borders.

Delilah and Rampage Stand-Off Missiles

Israel’s Delilah and Rampage are stand-off cruise missiles designed to strike from outside enemy air defence zones.

Delilah can loiter over a target area, identify objectives and adjust mid-flight before impact. Rampage, by contrast, is a high-speed, long-range missile built to destroy hardened or time-sensitive targets.

SPICE Precision-Guided Bombs

Developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, SPICE kits convert standard unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

A key feature is their ability to function in GPS-denied or jammed environments. Using electro-optical guidance and stored imagery, SPICE bombs can accurately strike pre-selected targets even when satellite signals are disrupted.

Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)

JDAM kits transform conventional bombs into guided weapons by adding GPS and inertial navigation systems.

They provide accurate, all-weather strike capability at relatively low cost and are widely used for precision targeting in poor visibility or adverse conditions.

GBU-28 Bunker-Buster Bombs

The GBU-28 is a 5,000-pound (2,268kg) laser-guided penetrator bomb designed to destroy deeply buried bunkers, command centres and nuclear facilities.

Its hardened casing and immense weight allow it to punch through reinforced concrete and thick layers of earth before detonating.

Heron and Eitan Armed Drones

The Heron and Eitan unmanned aerial systems, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, are long-endurance drones used for surveillance and strike missions.

Capable of remaining airborne for extended periods, they gather intelligence and can carry out precision attacks deep inside hostile territory.

Weapons Used by Iran

Iran’s response has relied heavily on ballistic missiles and armed drones, aimed not only at Israel but also at US assets across the Gulf.

Shahab-3 Ballistic Missiles

The Shahab-3 is a liquid-fuelled, road-mobile, medium-range ballistic missile derived from North Korea’s Nodong-1.

It was Iran’s first missile capable of striking all of Israel and remains central to its long-range deterrence strategy.

Emad Precision-Guided Missiles

Unveiled in 2015, the Emad is Iran’s first precision-guided ballistic missile.

Unlike earlier variants, it features terminal guidance, significantly improving its accuracy and making it more effective against specific military targets.

Ghadr Medium-Range Missiles

The Ghadr is an upgraded version of the Shahab-3, offering extended range, improved accuracy and greater mobility.

Its enhanced capabilities allow Iran to target much of the Middle East while complicating interception efforts by regional missile defence systems.

A Conflict Expanding Beyond Borders

The scale of US involvement had been anticipated after President Donald Trump ordered one of the largest American military deployments to the Middle East in years. However, several lawmakers have questioned why Trump has not addressed the US public or Congress to explain the necessity of war.

With missiles flying across borders and military bases in multiple countries under attack, the conflict is no longer limited to Israel and Iran. Advanced weapons systems on both sides are driving a confrontation that is rapidly reshaping the security landscape of the region.

The firepower now in play makes clear that this is not a shadow war. It is an open contest of reach, precision and deterrence, with consequences that extend far beyond the battlefield.