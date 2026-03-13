From Strait of Hormuz to India: How long the journey takes and who will guard ships against missile, drone strikes?

US-Israel vs Iran War: The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital waterway through which a major part of India’s oil and gas supplies pass. From the strait to Gujarat’s Kandla port, the distance is roughly 1,000 kilometres. To Mumbai, it stretches to around 1,550 kilometres.

Oil tankers typically move at speeds between 24 and 31 kilometres per hour (km/h). At an average of 27.78 km/h, a tanker would take about 37 hours (roughly a day and a half) to reach Kandla and around 53 hours (over two days) to reach Mumbai.

Depending on weather, cargo load and the chosen route, the journey can take two to three days. These vessels are large and slow but keep a constant pace across the Arabian Sea.

Who controls traffic in Strait of Hormuz?

Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman, with its narrowest point only 21-33 kilometres wide. Ship movements are governed under international maritime law and the International Maritime Organisation’s traffic separation system. But in practice, Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls the northern part of the strait, while Oman oversees the southern section.

The US Fifth Fleet also operates in the area to monitor security. On normal days, about 80-130 ships pass through daily, but tensions can allow Iran to threaten or even block passage.

How will Indian ships reach safely?

The Indian government and Navy are alert. At present, 28-36 Indian-flagged vessels, including oil and LNG tankers, are in the Persian Gulf. The Indian Navy has the capacity to escort these ships, just as it did during Operation Sankalp in the past.

High-level discussions are underway to have Navy ships accompany tankers through the strait. A 24-hour control room monitors the journey, ensuring the safety of 778 Indian seafarers aboard these vessels.

Avoiding missiles and drone attacks

The main threats in the Strait of Hormuz are missiles, drones and small boats. Iran has issued warnings about targeting vessels from rival nations. The primary methods to protect ships include naval escorts and using Oman’s waters, where the Iranian threat is lower. Vessels also display neutral flags when possible and rely on constant surveillance with radar and air support to detect and respond to attacks.

While traffic in the strait has dropped by 97%, the Indian Navy is prepared to respond if any vessel is threatened.

India’s energy lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for India’s energy security. A disruption in shipments could raise petrol prices and affect the economy. The government, the Navy and shipping companies are coordinating closely to ensure uninterrupted supply.

The government claims that citizens can be assured that full security measures are in place. Alternative routes, such as through the Chabahar port, could be expanded if necessary, but for now, naval escorts are India’s most reliable protection.