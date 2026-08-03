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From strikes to talks: How Gulf leaders pushed Trump for diplomacy with Iran

Trump's surprise announcement on social media early on Sunday that he had called off the planned attacks eased tensions between Washington and Tehran after days of growing concern that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:57 AM IST
From strikes to talks: How Gulf leaders pushed Trump for diplomacy with Iran

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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From strikes to talks: How Gulf leaders pushed Trump for diplomacy with Iran
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