/From strikes to talks: How Gulf leaders pushed Trump for diplomacy with Iran

US President Donald Trump stepped back from launching fresh military strikes on Iran after Gulf leaders pushed for diplomacy and mediators made progress on a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Trump's surprise announcement on social media early on Sunday that he had called off the planned attacks eased tensions between Washington and Tehran after days of growing concern that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Qatar has taken the lead in renewed mediation efforts between the United States and Iran. On Saturday, Qatari negotiators presented Iranian officials with a revised proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping route through which around 20 per cent of the world's oil passes.
Iranian diplomats reportedly responded positively, raising cautious hopes that both sides could move closer to an agreement. However, one Iranian diplomat told the newspaper that it remains uncertain whether Tehran's leadership will give final approval.
The proposal includes new arrangements for commercial shipping through the strait, which lies between Iran and Oman. Iran had previously insisted on exercising control over at least part of both shipping lanes.
One of the biggest unresolved issues remains Iran's demand to collect fees from vessels using the waterway, a proposal firmly opposed by Washington. Officials also said Iranian negotiators had put forward separate ideas linking the reopening of the strait with relief from US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.
Saudi Arabia was among the strongest advocates for diplomacy. Just hours before Trump announced he was cancelling the planned strikes, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with the US President and encouraged him to pursue dialogue instead of military action.
Saudi officials familiar with the discussions said the Crown Prince also sought greater clarity on Washington's broader strategy towards Iran and the planned operation.
Later, the Saudi government reaffirmed its support for diplomatic engagement.
"Such efforts pave the way for diplomatic solutions that yield positive results, preserving the region's security and stability while preventing a slide into a broader conflict with repercussions for regional and international security and stability," the Saudi government said.
Behind closed doors, Gulf governments have grown increasingly concerned over what they see as the lack of a clear long-term US strategy while Iranian attacks continue to pose a threat to the region. According to The Wall Street Journal, Gulf allies have asked Washington for additional air-defence interceptors and renewed security guarantees if tensions continue.
Despite broad support for diplomacy, Gulf states remain divided over how to deal with Iran.
While Saudi Arabia has consistently favoured de-escalation, senior Gulf officials told The Wall Street Journal that the United Arab Emirates has privately urged the US to take a tougher military stance.
According to the officials, Emirati leaders believe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is unlikely to change its position without stronger American military pressure, including the possibility of taking control of the Strait of Hormuz and even considering ground operations.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan on Saturday. He warned that Tehran would respond forcefully to any attack by either the United States or Israel and said Washington would bear responsibility for any consequences.
Trump's decision to favour diplomacy also comes against the backdrop of growing political pressure at home. Opinion polls suggest that a prolonged conflict with Iran is unpopular among American voters and could affect Republican prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.
According to the report, Iranian officials are aware of these domestic pressures and may seek to use them if negotiations break down. One Iranian diplomat said the IRGC was even considering pre-emptive military action should diplomacy fail, regardless of whether the United States launched new strikes.
Earlier in the crisis, Israel had played a stronger role in encouraging military action despite objections from Gulf countries. However, Gulf leaders now appear to have gained greater influence in Washington as they work to prevent the conflict from expanding across the region.
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