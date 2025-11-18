Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986547https://zeenews.india.com/world/frontier-warehousing-and-ghost-inventory-inside-the-hidden-backbone-of-makran-s-meth-surge-2986547.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Frontier Warehousing And Ghost Inventory: Inside The Hidden Backbone Of Makran’s Meth Surge

Over the past few years, a pattern has emerged in maritime enforcement reports from the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. Repeatedly, naval forces have intercepted small wooden dhows loaded with methamphetamine, heroin and hashish. These vessels are often unregistered or stateless, using minimal crew and equipment. 

Written By Rahul Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Frontier Warehousing And Ghost Inventory: Inside The Hidden Backbone Of Makran’s Meth Surge

Along Pakistan’s south-western edge, the Makran coast stretches from Jiwani to Pasni and Turbat—a narrow, rugged corridor where fishing villages, small jetties and winding roads meet the restless Arabian Sea. On the surface, Makran appears isolated and economically underdeveloped, its dusty towns and fishing yards offering little sign of organised activity. Yet beneath this quiet exterior, the coastline has become a key artery for the methamphetamine trade, moving from South and Central Asia across the Arabian Sea to markets in the Gulf.

Over the past few years, a pattern has emerged in maritime enforcement reports from the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. Repeatedly, naval forces have intercepted small wooden dhows loaded with methamphetamine, heroin and hashish. These vessels are often unregistered or stateless, using minimal crew and equipment. They rarely depart from formal ports such as Gwadar or Karachi. Instead, they launch from hidden coastal inlets, meaning their cargo is prepared, stored, and loaded far beyond the reach of official customs oversight. The steady recurrence of these dhows, particularly when they appear in clusters during lulls in naval patrols, points to something larger than random smuggling. It implies the existence of a quiet, organised infrastructure running along the coast — a system that can pause and resume operations depending on conditions at sea. This background network is what analysts now describe as frontier warehousing —an informal logistics system operating in the spaces between state control and the sea’s openness.

In Makran, warehousing looks nothing like industrial storage, a maritime security analyst, who did not wish to be named, said. It consists of scattered, temporary sites that can appear and vanish with ease. Behind fishing yards, small containers may hold drums of precursor chemicals. Inside private compounds, storage rooms double as depots for processed meth or heroin. Along remote beaches, corrugated metal sheds or tents may conceal stacks of plastic bags waiting for collection. “These aren’t real warehouses,” he explained. "They’re improvised caches- a few containers, sometimes just a locked room near the shore. Everything is built for flexibility and disappearance.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The movement of drugs across the sea reinforces this picture. Meth shipments rarely flow evenly throughout the year. Instead, they appear in bursts—several large seizures within a few days, followed by long quiet stretches. If production alone drove supply, the rhythm would be more consistent. But the ability to release large volumes quickly suggests the presence of stockpiles--drugs already processed and stored on land, waiting for the right moment to move.“When you see three dhow seizures in one week and then nothing for a month,” the analyst said, “that means product was already on hand — what we call ghost inventory. They wait for a window and push it all out together.”

The existence of such stockpiles is supported by irregularities in Pakistan’s own industrial and chemical data. In the past, government audits and trade records have shown mismatches between declared chemical imports and registered outputs, particularly in the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors. These inconsistencies do not directly identify Makran or Gwadar, but they highlight how precursor chemicals can leak into unmonitored networks. Combined with Makran’s weak customs enforcement and its long tradition of informal trade with Iran, this creates an environment where an unrecorded chemical economy can thrive.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Rahul Sinha

Executive Producer- Output (Digital & Social Media), Zee News

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install