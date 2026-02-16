Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017542https://zeenews.india.com/world/fta-is-another-step-in-the-deep-relationship-we-have-with-india-nz-minister-shane-reti-3017542.html
NewsWorld‘FTA is another step in the deep relationship we have with India’: NZ Minister Shane Reti
INDIA-NEW ZEALAND FTA

‘FTA is another step in the deep relationship we have with India’: NZ Minister Shane Reti

New Zealand's Science and Technology Minister Shane Reti hailed the newly signed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement as a milestone that will boost collaboration and bilateral ties, calling it a natural step in their deepening partnership at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘FTA is another step in the deep relationship we have with India’: NZ Minister Shane Reti(Image:ANI)

New Zealand's Minister for Science and Technology Shane Reti on Monday called the newly concluded India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) a significant milestone, and said that the pact will elevate collaboration and further deepen bilateral ties between the two countries.


Speaking with ANI, Reti described the agreement as a natural progression in the growing partnership between India and New Zealand.

"The FTA is another step in the deep relationship we have with India. The FTA provides the opportunity to step up our level of collaboration to further develop the deepening relationship, " he said.

New Zealand's Minister for Science and Technology, Shane Reti, also lauded India's growing leadership in the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, noting that hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects the country's global importance and influence in shaping the AI agenda.

Speaking with ANI, Reti described it as a privilege to participate in the gathering focused on safe, inclusive and human-centred AI.

"It is a real privilege to be here, and thank you for the invitation to both join you and to be a part of this summit. I think the fact that we are holding the Summit in India is recognition by the whole world of the global importance and impact that India can have. That reflects the importance of AI and the contribution India is making", he said.

Reti noted that, from New Zealand's perspective, India is not only a major global player but also a country undertaking significant policy work in AI.

"From New Zealand's perspective, we see India as a giant, but also the good work being done in policy. We are very keen to collaborate with India in that space, in that domain cause we also recognise the importance of being able to maximise the potential opportunities with AI," he said.

Highlighting the need for balanced regulation, he emphasised that innovation must be supported by practical safeguards.

"It is going to need some pragmatic guardrails, the ability to have an international common language, pragmatic deliverables, pragmatic rules, " he added.

The minister further underlined the importance of public trust and social acceptance in advancing AI technologies.

"Both India and New Zealand understand that if we are going to benefit from the promises that are promised with AI, then we need to get a social license. To earn social license from our communities, we need to build trust," Reti said.

He added that New Zealand looks forward to learning from India and contributing to broader global discussions on responsible AI governance.

"That is where we are going to learn from India and be a part of an international discussion on how to demonstrate to people we serve that they can have trust that we have considered all risks that might come with AI," he said. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Inflation
Wholesale inflation in country rises to 1.81% in January
Mahashivratri 2026
Mahashivratri 2026: Juhi Chawla, Salim Merchant attend grand celebrations
land for job case
Delhi Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri Devi in land-for-job CBI case
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP's rise in Thiruvananthapuram puts Congress under pressure
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty shooting case: six more arrested in connection with firing
maya hawke
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson
Nirmala Sitharaman
April 2026 price changes: What gets cheaper and costlier after Budget 2026
Steve Smith
Big boost for Australia ahead of must-win game vs Sri Lanka as...
lip liner
Lip Liners for Defined, Fuller-Looking Lips
Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma twin in white as they jet off together