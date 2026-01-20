Full Story: Why 10 Indians Thrown In Jail, 6 Held Hostage In Iran

New Delhi: Sixteen Indian nationals have been detained in Iran, with 10 placed in jail, during unrest in the country. The recent public protests coincided with signals from the United States about possible international action, creating a tense backdrop for the detentions. Families of the crew members are anxious and uncertain about their loved ones’ safety.

The situation began last year on December 8, when Iranian authorities seized the merchant vessel MT Valent Ror near the Dibba port, claiming it carried illegal diesel. The ship included 18 crew members, among them 16 Indians, one Bangladeshi and one Sri Lankan. Ten of the Indian crew were sent to jail on January 6, while the remaining six were held under strict supervision on board.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the matter is under judicial review. Efforts have been made to secure consular access, but initial attempts on January 10 were unsuccessful due to disruptions in the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian embassy in Tehran continues to liaise with both the crew and the shipping company, Prime Tankers LLC, to ensure the welfare of those detained.

The ship’s owner, Joginder Barad, has rejected allegations that the vessel carried illegal diesel, stating instead that it was transporting very low sulfur fuel oil for fuelling other ships in international waters, a standard operational procedure.

He emphasised that the crew has been treated unfairly and that the company’s top priority is to bring them safely back to India.

Onboard, the six Indian crew members, including the captain from Uttar Pradesh and other officers and sailors from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi, have been confined under strict supervision for the past 45 days.

Along with them, a Bangladeshi chief engineer and a Sri Lankan electrical officer are also in detention on the ship. Crew members have described conditions as dire, with the eight personnel sharing a fourteen-by-ten-foot mess area for sleeping and daily activities.

Rations have been minimal. After supplies ran out in December, Barad sent additional food on December 25, but only rice is left after a week. The onboard cook prepares the rice twice a day, which is eaten with salt. Water supplies are nearly exhausted, forcing the crew to boil industrial water labelled “not for drinking” to stay hydrated. Diesel for the generator is being rationed to nighttime use, with uncertainty about how long it will last.

All personal belongings, including mobile phones, laptops and bags, were seized by Iranian security forces on December 8. Limited phone access has allowed brief communication with families, but only 5GB of data is for use until January 31.

Families have expressed distress over the prolonged detention. Some crew members’ employment contracts were set to end this January, and several had personal milestones such as weddings in the coming months. Families say that the uncertainty and lack of communication are affecting their health and daily lives.

Members of the shipping union in India have criticized Iran’s actions as inhumane, arguing that the crew should not be punished for company operations or cargo. Barad confirmed that diplomatic efforts are ongoing but highlighted challenges due to internal conditions in Iran that prevent legal representatives from meeting the crew.

The families approached the Delhi High Court on January 15, seeking urgent intervention. Government representatives assured the court that appropriate measures have been taken and that continued assistance will be provided. The next hearing is scheduled for January 21.

Union representatives maintain that responsibility should lie with the shipping company regarding the cargo, not the crew, and are pressing for the immediate repatriation of all Indian personnel.