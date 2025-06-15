Advertisement
'Full Strength And Might Of US Armed Forces Will...': Trump's BIG Warning To Tehran Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump clarified that the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran last night and warned of military action. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Full Strength And Might Of US Armed Forces Will...': Trump's BIG Warning To Tehran Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Israel-Iran Tensions: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday gave a stern warning to Iran, cautioning that the "full strength and might" of the US Armed Forces will come down if the country is attacked. This comes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in a post on X, stated that it had completed a series of strikes in Tehran and claimed that it had targeted the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters. 

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump clarified that the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran last night and warned of military action. 

"The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!" the US President wrote. 

The tensions between Israel and Iran have been escalating for the past few days. 

